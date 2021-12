Pocket has become a popular app and service for those who want to save links and read them later. Whether they actually get to read all those is another matter altogether. But in any case, Pocket keeps bringing features to help its users not just save links but also to organize them and now to also bring you articles or features that you may have missed. For their last update this year, they’re bringing web features for curation on your home page and organizing your stuff on the Android app.

