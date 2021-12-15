Penguins Hab another two points in the standings

The Penguins and Sabres fought it out all the way to overtime, but it was Pittsburgh who left with the two points to complete a perfect homestand. The Penguins were the better team for the majority of the evening and the Sabres were opportunistic in matching goals to get to overtime. This followed the narrative of both teams being the polar opposite of one another. The Penguins had all the good underlying numbers, but not enough finishing as their three goals on 48 shots while Buffalo had two on 21 shots.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO