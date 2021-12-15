ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Penguins Hab another two points in the standings

hockeybuzz.com
 4 days ago

The Penguins continue to roll. They picked up a pretty stress free victory over the Montreal Canadiens by a score of 5-2 and are now 10-2-1 in their last 13 games. It is safe to say they navigated what should be the roughest part of their season and did so convincingly....

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

93.7 The Fan

Penguins take sixth straight win in OT over Sabres

Riding a five game winning streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins looked to finish off their home stand strong against the Buffalo Sabres. Not the same Sabres team that couldn’t buy a win last season, instead a Buffalo team that has started off solid
NHL
WGR550

Sabres comeback attempt falls short in OT

With a chance to complete a perfect three-game road trip, a Buffalo Sabres comeback was thwarted in overtime by the Penguins. Jeff Carter’s game-winning tally in the extra frame sent the Sabres back to Buffalo on the wrong side of 3-2 finish.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Penguins and Sabres polar opposites

The Penguins will be hosting the Buffalo Sabres this evening and will be trying to keep pace with the other Metropolitan Division teams who remain above them in the standings. The Sabres recently sold off three members of their core during the offseason. Two players who were very good for buffalo (Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart) and one bad player (Rasmus Ristolainen). They are going through yet another rebuild so it should not come as surprise to see how things look under the hood for the Sabres.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Pen > sword + Ovechkin and Lemieux late career scoring rates

The Penguins and Sabres fought it out all the way to overtime, but it was Pittsburgh who left with the two points to complete a perfect homestand. The Penguins were the better team for the majority of the evening and the Sabres were opportunistic in matching goals to get to overtime. This followed the narrative of both teams being the polar opposite of one another. The Penguins had all the good underlying numbers, but not enough finishing as their three goals on 48 shots while Buffalo had two on 21 shots.
NHL
WGR550

Gamenight: Sabres trail Penguins 2-1

A win tonight would give the Buffalo Sabres a perfect three-game road trip, having already stacked wins in Winnipeg and Minnesota. The opponent tonight is the Penguins at PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
NHL
whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
NHL
NESN

Ex-Bruin Brett Connolly Suspended Four Games After Scary Hit On Tanner Kero

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brett Connolly on Sunday was suspended by the NHL for a brutal hit on Dallas Stars forward Tanner Kero. Connolly, who spent parts of two seasons with the Boston Bruins (2014-2016) will miss four games for the incident, which occurred early in the first period of Saturday’s game. Kero was taken off the ice on a stretcher following the hit, for which Connolly was tabbed with a five-minute major penalty and a game misconduct.
NHL
WGR550

Tuch to play his first game as a Sabre on Monday

Tage Thompson didn’t participate in practice. Granato said, “We didn’t know if he’d be in or out. We want to take a further look at him to make sure we’re not putting him in a spot that could make things worse.” Thompson isn’t ruled out for Monday.
NHL
markerzone.com

STARS' TANNER KERO STRETCHERED OFF THE ICE AFTER A HIT FROM BLACKHAWKS BRETT CONNOLLY (W/VIDEO)

Another night in the NHL and another guy stretchered off the ice. We seem to be seeing this more than usual in 2020-21. In Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and Chicago Blackhawks, Brett Connolly just steamrolled Tanner Kero. Kero was out before he hit the ice, and the fall wasn't pleasant either. The announcers referenced Jacob Trouba's recent hit on the Blackhawks Jujhar Kaira. Khaira was carried out of the arena on a stretcher. The main difference between that one and Connolly's hit is Trouba's was clean. Connolly's was most definitely interference as Kero never touched the puck. Hopefully, he will be ok. Connolly was a given a five minute major for interference, and a game misconduct.
NHL

