Barton County, KS

Barton County interviewing candidates for county administrator job

Great Bend Post
Great Bend Post
 4 days ago
Barton County Commissioners will be spending most of the day on Wednesday interviewing applicants for the position of County Administrator. Those interviews...

Great Bend, KS
Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

