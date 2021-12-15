Kendall Jenner’s Minimalist Uniform Is Always a Winner

If you’ve found it difficult to get dressed for the office in the last few months, you’re certainly not alone. It takes time and effort to brush up on your 9-to-5 styling skills in this hybrid work environment. Perhaps you want to wear elastic waistband pants with a button-down or a blazer with leggings. The good thing is that you can incorporate your favorite loungewear into an office-friendly look and Kendall Jenner’s recent gray hoodie outfit is proof of this. The model wore the cozy piece into FWRD’s headquarters on Dec. 14, where she’s the creative director for the e-tailer. Her relaxed, but put-together work outfit signaled that she, too, had no desire to wear an uncomfortable shirt or a prickly sweater unless absolutely necessary.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO