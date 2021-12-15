Kendall Jenner’s Minimalist Uniform Is Always a Winner

Add bartender to Kendall Jenner’s resume! The model shook up her own cocktails at an 818 bash held at the Goodtime Hotel in Miami, FL. Kendall Jenner didn’t just host an 818 Tequila party — the model also served up guests cocktails, shaken and poured by her. The 26-year-old looked so stylish at the bash, held at the Goodtime Hotel in Miami on Dec. 7, rocking a black beaded mini skirt and short-sleeved crop top. She added a pair of strappy sandals to match for a throwback ’90’s vibe, keeping her brunette hair back into a sleek ponytail. As always, Kenny’s glam was on point with golden, dewy skin, a smokey eye and glossy lips.
Comments / 0