Alabama State

Highest-earning cities in Alabama

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

Highest-earning cities in Alabama

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. Geography is a substantial factor in earning potential: According to the USDA , those with a high school diploma or more education earn more in urban settings than rural settings.

Large businesses tend to operate out of cities, which also have larger markets and thus more demand for production and the jobs that come with it.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning cities in Alabama using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Cities are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income and all have at least 3,000 households. Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning cities in your state.

#20. Millbrook
- Median household income: $62,839
--- 0.0% below national median
- Households earning over $100k: 29.3%
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.1%

#19. Moody
- Median household income: $63,607
--- 1.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 26.9%
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.8%

#18. Pleasant Grove
- Median household income: $70,526
--- 12.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 33.3%
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.3%

#17. Daphne
- Median household income: $71,882
--- 14.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 30.3%
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.1%

#16. Gardendale
- Median household income: $72,351
--- 15.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 31.1%
- Households earning less than $15k: 10.0%

#15. Southside
- Median household income: $72,687
--- 15.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 28.3%
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.9%

#14. Clay
- Median household income: $74,387
--- 18.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 33.9%
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.9%

#13. Fairhope
- Median household income: $75,197
--- 19.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 36.8%
- Households earning less than $15k: 8.8%

#12. Alabaster
- Median household income: $80,072
--- 27.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 36.7%
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.2%

#11. Pelham
- Median household income: $80,510
--- 28.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 37.9%
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.5%

#10. Spanish Fort
- Median household income: $83,913
--- 33.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 40.9%
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.3%

#9. Homewood
- Median household income: $84,157
--- 33.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 44.7%
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%

#8. Helena
- Median household income: $87,781
--- 39.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 40.4%
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.4%

#7. Hoover
- Median household income: $89,452
--- 42.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 45.6%
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.3%

#6. Trussville
- Median household income: $97,226
--- 54.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 48.7%
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.8%

#5. Chelsea
- Median household income: $97,727
--- 55.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 48.9%
- Households earning less than $15k: 1.0%

#4. Madison
- Median household income: $99,188
--- 57.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 49.7%
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.7%

#3. Pike Road
- Median household income: $102,734
--- 63.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 52.6%
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.8%

#2. Vestavia Hills
- Median household income: $109,485
--- 74.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 55.0%
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.2%

#1. Mountain Brook
- Median household income: $152,355
--- 142.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 69.5%
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.7%

You may also like: Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Alabama

KFOR

Which cities rank highest for infidelity?

"Cuffing season" is here. And while, typically, that's the time when singles start looking to find a partner with whom to pass the colder months, especially ahead of the holidays, married couples appear to be hooking up as well.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS Sacramento

California’s Unemployment Rate Declines To 6.9 Percent In November

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — With employers adding over 45,000 non-farm payroll jobs, the unemployment rate declined to 6.9 percent in November, said the California Employment Development Department. Credit: California Employment Development Department (EDD) This new job growth added roughly 1,889,000—or nearly 70 percent—of the 2,714,800 jobs that were lost in March and April 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For the economy, this is good news. If the trend continues, California is on the way back to the normalcy that was lost since the beginning of the pandemic. On the job growth, Governor Newsom said, “Since February, California has created nearly 1 million jobs, an unprecedented achievement for the state’s economic recovery. While the state continues to see a robust recovery, creating nearly 22 percent of the nation’s jobs in November and the largest unemployment rate decrease since February, there’s still more work to be done getting folks back to work and supporting those hardest-hit by the pandemic.” Additionally, this is also good for the larger U.S. economy as California’s November 2021 gain of 45,700 nonfarm jobs accounted for nearly 22 percent of the nation’s 210,000 overall jobs gain for the month.
CALIFORNIA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

American Cities With the Highest Property Crime Rates

Communities and police departments across the United States are grappling with rising rates of deadly violence, as the U.S. murder rate reached its highest level in nearly two and a half decades in 2020. Despite the recent surge in homicides, however, most Americans face a far higher risk of being the victim of crimes that […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
