Highest-earning cities in New Jersey

By Stacker
 4 days ago

Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images

Highest-earning cities in New Jersey

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. Geography is a substantial factor in earning potential: According to the USDA , those with a high school diploma or more education earn more in urban settings than rural settings.

Large businesses tend to operate out of cities, which also have larger markets and thus more demand for production and the jobs that come with it.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning cities in New Jersey using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Cities are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income and all have at least 3,000 households. Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning cities in your state.

#20. Oakland
- Median household income: $126,319
--- 101.0% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 64.2%
- Households earning less than $15k: 1.1%

#19. Edgewater
- Median household income: $127,221
--- 102.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 58.8%
- Households earning less than $15k: 9.9%

#18. Florham Park
- Median household income: $128,071
--- 103.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 58.3%
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.5%

#17. Paramus
- Median household income: $128,306
--- 104.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 60.8%
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.2%

#16. Metuchen
- Median household income: $128,619
--- 104.7% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 62.6%
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.6%

#15. Princeton
- Median household income: $137,672
--- 119.1% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 60.2%
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.9%

#14. Park Ridge
- Median household income: $137,903
--- 119.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 64.5%
- Households earning less than $15k: 5.0%

#13. New Providence
- Median household income: $143,672
--- 128.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 66.7%
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.2%

#12. Hillsdale
- Median household income: $146,080
--- 132.5% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 63.5%
- Households earning less than $15k: 6.2%

#11. Madison
- Median household income: $146,157
--- 132.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 63.0%
- Households earning less than $15k: 4.5%

#10. Hoboken
- Median household income: $147,620
--- 134.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 65.1%
- Households earning less than $15k: 7.5%

#9. Ramsey
- Median household income: $147,875
--- 135.3% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 66.7%
- Households earning less than $15k: 2.3%

#8. Haddonfield
- Median household income: $150,958
--- 140.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 68.0%
- Households earning less than $15k: 1.4%

#7. Summit
- Median household income: $157,835
--- 151.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 65.2%
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.1%

#6. Kinnelon
- Median household income: $158,000
--- 151.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 69.3%
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.0%

#5. Westfield
- Median household income: $170,798
--- 171.8% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 69.4%
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.9%

#4. Franklin Lakes
- Median household income: $172,766
--- 174.9% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 74.9%
- Households earning less than $15k: 1.7%

#3. Tenafly
- Median household income: $172,926
--- 175.2% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 73.7%
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.3%

#2. Ridgewood
- Median household income: $184,355
--- 193.4% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 73.3%
- Households earning less than $15k: 3.6%

#1. Glen Rock
- Median household income: $187,000
--- 197.6% above national median
- Households earning over $100k: 73.3%
- Households earning less than $15k: 2.6%

IN THIS ARTICLE
Stacker

Stacker

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

