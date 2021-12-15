Two Men Charged With Murder in USC Student's Death

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Two men who reportedly had been street racing were charged today with murder stemming from a crash that left a 21-year-old USC student dead.

Ricardo Aguilar, 24, and Carlos Andres Valdes Moscoso, 21, are charged in the death of Arian Rahbar, who was crossing Jefferson Boulevard at Harvard Boulevard near his home when he was struck about 3 p.m. Saturday.

The 21-year-old victim was allegedly struck by a Dodge Challenger Hellcat driven by Aguilar, who had allegedly been racing Moscoso, who was driving an Infiniti G37, Los Angeles police Detective Ryan Moreno told the Los Angeles Times.

The detective told the newspaper that investigators have concluded that the two vehicles were ``definitely above the speed limit,'' but have not determined exactly how fast the cars were going.

Rahbar -- described by the Times as a junior from Illinois majoring in computer science -- was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aguilar and Moscoso were arrested by Los Angeles police about an hour later, and have remained behind bars since then, according to jail records.

Photo: Getty Images