ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Two Men Charged With Murder in USC Student's Death

By City News Service
KFI AM 640
KFI AM 640
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C2MRw_0dNUNi3q00
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - Two men who reportedly had been street racing were charged today with murder stemming from a crash that left a 21-year-old USC student dead.

Ricardo Aguilar, 24, and Carlos Andres Valdes Moscoso, 21, are charged in the death of Arian Rahbar, who was crossing Jefferson Boulevard at Harvard Boulevard near his home when he was struck about 3 p.m. Saturday.

The 21-year-old victim was allegedly struck by a Dodge Challenger Hellcat driven by Aguilar, who had allegedly been racing Moscoso, who was driving an Infiniti G37, Los Angeles police Detective Ryan Moreno told the Los Angeles Times.

The detective told the newspaper that investigators have concluded that the two vehicles were ``definitely above the speed limit,'' but have not determined exactly how fast the cars were going.

Rahbar -- described by the Times as a junior from Illinois majoring in computer science -- was pronounced dead at the scene.

Aguilar and Moscoso were arrested by Los Angeles police about an hour later, and have remained behind bars since then, according to jail records.

Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Usc#Usc Student#Infiniti#The Los Angeles Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Computer Science
KFI AM 640

KFI AM 640

Los Angeles, CA
29K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

 https://kfiam640.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy