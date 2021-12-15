Xinhua/Liu Jie via Getty Images

Highest-earning cities in Florida

Data shows that annual income depends heavily on an individual’s educational attainment, race, ethnicity, gender, and even location. Geography is a substantial factor in earning potential: According to the USDA , those with a high school diploma or more education earn more in urban settings than rural settings.

Large businesses tend to operate out of cities, which also have larger markets and thus more demand for production and the jobs that come with it.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-earning cities in Florida using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . Cities are ranked by 2019 5-year estimate median household income and all have at least 3,000 households. Keep reading to learn more about the highest-earning cities in your state.

#20. Jupiter

- Median household income: $86,027

--- 36.9% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 43.8%

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.6%

#19. Marco Island

- Median household income: $86,215

--- 37.2% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 43.6%

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.7%

#18. Palm Beach Gardens

- Median household income: $87,969

--- 40.0% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 44.1%

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%

#17. Neptune Beach

- Median household income: $90,037

--- 43.3% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 43.1%

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.7%

#16. Jacksonville Beach

- Median household income: $91,037

--- 44.9% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 45.1%

- Households earning less than $15k: 7.4%

#15. Wellington

- Median household income: $92,586

--- 47.3% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 46.6%

- Households earning less than $15k: 5.7%

#14. Oviedo

- Median household income: $95,935

--- 52.7% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 47.5%

- Households earning less than $15k: 5.7%

#13. Lake Mary

- Median household income: $96,983

--- 54.3% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 48.3%

- Households earning less than $15k: 3.3%

#12. Coral Gables

- Median household income: $100,843

--- 60.5% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 50.2%

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.1%

#11. Cooper City

- Median household income: $106,795

--- 69.9% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 52.8%

- Households earning less than $15k: 3.4%

#10. Naples

- Median household income: $107,013

--- 70.3% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 51.6%

- Households earning less than $15k: 8.0%

#9. Weston

- Median household income: $107,908

--- 71.7% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 53.9%

- Households earning less than $15k: 4.6%

#8. Sanibel

- Median household income: $108,081

--- 72.0% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 54.3%

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.0%

#7. Longboat Key

- Median household income: $114,762

--- 82.6% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 55.3%

- Households earning less than $15k: 5.4%

#6. Palmetto Bay

- Median household income: $123,477

--- 96.5% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 59.4%

- Households earning less than $15k: 3.1%

#5. Miami Shores

- Median household income: $123,478

--- 96.5% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 59.6%

- Households earning less than $15k: 4.5%

#4. Palm Beach

- Median household income: $141,348

--- 124.9% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 62.1%

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.3%

#3. Key Biscayne

- Median household income: $151,310

--- 140.8% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 63.4%

- Households earning less than $15k: 6.6%

#2. Parkland

- Median household income: $154,844

--- 146.4% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 67.7%

- Households earning less than $15k: 2.5%

#1. Pinecrest

- Median household income: $156,875

--- 149.6% above national median

- Households earning over $100k: 65.8%

- Households earning less than $15k: 5.0%

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in Florida