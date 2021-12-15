ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

The School Buzz: Widefield librarian surprises children alongside Badges & Books program

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has collaborated with local schools to support literacy for the last five years with their Badges & Books program. This past week, it was a Widefield teacher who really stepped up alongside the program.

Today’s School Buzz honors not just the Badges & Books program but also Ms. Gallagher, who is the librarian at Widefield Elementary School of the Arts.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office recently read to students at WESA. But while doing so, Ms. Gallagher raised funds to allow every student at WESA to bring a book home with them so they can do reading on their own.

