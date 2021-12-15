Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, QB Baker Mayfield among 7 to test positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Baker Mayfield were among seven to test positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, a day after the team placed 8 on reserve/COVID lists due to positive tests.

In total six more players were added to COVID lists Wednesday morning – Mayfield, cornerback Troy Hill, safety John Johnson III, defensive tackle Malik McDowell and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo were placed on reserve/COVID-19 and safety Nate Meadors on practice squad COVID-19.

The Browns will not practice Wednesday, instead opting for three separate walk through sessions for the offense, defense and special teams.

“You lean on what you did last year, and we had weeks like this,” Stefanski said. “It is not ideal obviously, but the hope is to get a full-speed practice in tomorrow if we can, and we will deal with tomorrow, tomorrow. I think the guys understand what needs to get done today, and that is really what is most important.”

Stefanski was forced to miss the 48-37 Wild Card victory over the Steelers after contracting COVID in January and the plan implemented then will be used again this week if needed.

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach while offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will handle play calling duties for the offense and Joe Woods will continue to call the defense.

Like Stefanski, Mayfield and the other players will need to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart before Saturday, but with a tight timeline, that seems unlikely.

“I spoke to Baker this morning. I was on virtual meetings with him,” Stefanski said. “He is locked in, and really, that is really what everybody has to do. Whether you are positive or not, injured or otherwise, you have to say locked in and ready to go and see how it plays out. We are really trying to deal with things minute to minute and hour by hour here.”

On Tuesday receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Austin Hooper, right guard Wyatt Teller, left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., guard Drew Forbes and defensive end Takkarist McKinley were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list while receiver JoJo Natson and tight end Ross Travis were placed on practice squad/COVID-19.

Tight end David Njoku, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and punter Jamie Gillan were placed on the COVID list last week. Njoku announced on Instagram Wednesday afternoon that he is out of the protocol, “Missed y’all too. Good to be back let’s get to work.”

Stefanski said Tuesday he had recently gotten the booster shot. Johnson is not vaccinated.

Saturday’s game with the Raiders at 4:30 is still on according to the NFL and as of now there are no plans to move or postpone it.

“I am not worried about that,” Stefanski said. “I am worried about today, having great meetings and our walkthrough. Really, that is what our focus is. That is what I told the team. We have to focus on our job, and then we have to do our job. I understand that there are distractions, and I understand that there is a lot going on, but I really do not care. What I care about is making sure that we have our best week of preparation.”