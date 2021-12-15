ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, QB Baker Mayfield among 7 to test positive for COVID-19

By Daryl Ruiter
92.3 The Fan
92.3 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r9Cx6_0dNUNSt600

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and quarterback Baker Mayfield were among seven to test positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, a day after the team placed 8 on reserve/COVID lists due to positive tests.

In total six more players were added to COVID lists Wednesday morning – Mayfield, cornerback Troy Hill, safety John Johnson III, defensive tackle Malik McDowell and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo were placed on reserve/COVID-19 and safety Nate Meadors on practice squad COVID-19.

The Browns will not practice Wednesday, instead opting for three separate walk through sessions for the offense, defense and special teams.

“You lean on what you did last year, and we had weeks like this,” Stefanski said. “It is not ideal obviously, but the hope is to get a full-speed practice in tomorrow if we can, and we will deal with tomorrow, tomorrow. I think the guys understand what needs to get done today, and that is really what is most important.”

Stefanski was forced to miss the 48-37 Wild Card victory over the Steelers after contracting COVID in January and the plan implemented then will be used again this week if needed.

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer will serve as acting head coach while offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt will handle play calling duties for the offense and Joe Woods will continue to call the defense.

Like Stefanski, Mayfield and the other players will need to produce two negative tests 24 hours apart before Saturday, but with a tight timeline, that seems unlikely.

“I spoke to Baker this morning. I was on virtual meetings with him,” Stefanski said. “He is locked in, and really, that is really what everybody has to do. Whether you are positive or not, injured or otherwise, you have to say locked in and ready to go and see how it plays out. We are really trying to deal with things minute to minute and hour by hour here.”

On Tuesday receiver Jarvis Landry, tight end Austin Hooper, right guard Wyatt Teller, left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., guard Drew Forbes and defensive end Takkarist McKinley were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list while receiver JoJo Natson and tight end Ross Travis were placed on practice squad/COVID-19.

Tight end David Njoku, linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. and punter Jamie Gillan were placed on the COVID list last week. Njoku announced on Instagram Wednesday afternoon that he is out of the protocol, “Missed y’all too. Good to be back let’s get to work.”

Stefanski said Tuesday he had recently gotten the booster shot. Johnson is not vaccinated.

Saturday’s game with the Raiders at 4:30 is still on according to the NFL and as of now there are no plans to move or postpone it.

“I am not worried about that,” Stefanski said. “I am worried about today, having great meetings and our walkthrough. Really, that is what our focus is. That is what I told the team. We have to focus on our job, and then we have to do our job. I understand that there are distractions, and I understand that there is a lot going on, but I really do not care. What I care about is making sure that we have our best week of preparation.”

Comments / 1

Related
brownsnation.com

Ex-Browns QB Offers To Play For Browns On Saturday

The rise in COVID positives has left the Cleveland Browns shorthanded this week. The organization is already without Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum as both tested positive. That leaves Nick Mullens as the only active quarterback on the roster for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although, the...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL Draft bust makes offer to needy Browns

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a shortage of quarterbacks due to a rise in Covid positives this week. Things are dire enough that one of the team’s more notorious draft busts is ready to suit up for them again. Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum have both tested positive...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Case Keenum’s quote about Nick Chubb goes viral

Case Keenum could potentially start for the Cleveland Browns on Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders, and it sounds like the veteran quarterback is beyond excited for the opportunity. With running back Kareem Hunt likely to miss the game due to an ankle injury, Nick Chubb is expected to carry...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield fires off angry tweets at NFL

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is not happy with the NFL’s handling of COVID protocols amid the Browns’ current increase in cases. In a series of tweets, Mayfield criticized the NFL for its policies on testing players and perceived inconsistency in doing so. The NFL will continue daily testing for teams currently in intensive protocols due to an ongoing increase in cases, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano, but other teams will not be subject to daily testing. This irked Mayfield, who accused the NFL of selective application of protocols to ensure that the Browns game goes on “to make money.”
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
FanSided

The Browns may have found their savior in ex-player ahead of Raiders’ game

One Ex-Browns player is ready to save the season. The Browns are down to their third-string quarterback, Nick Mullens, and their practice squad quarterback Kyle Lauletta. They’re among the whopping 16 potential new starters for the Browns come Sunday, many of whom will be making their first start of their career. This has of course got many fans demanding the NFL postpone the game.
NFL
thecomeback.com

The Cleveland Browns have signed a new quarterback

The Cleveland Browns are dealing with a troubling number of players testing positive for COVID-19, which means that they could have to play on Sunday without a lot of them. One of those players is quarterback Baker Mayfield, who tested positive and could miss the game if he doesn’t have at least two negative tests by Saturday.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malik Mcdowell
FanSided

It’s official: The Browns are screwed against the Raiders

The Browns have no chance of defeating the Raiders now. The Browns are done. There’s no chance that Cleveland can defeat the Raiders come Saturday, not with the recent news that another five Browns are out of the game. Worst of all, backup quarterback Case Keenum, who along with Grant Delpit, AJ Green, Ronnie Harrison, and Jacob Phillips have all tested positive for the virus.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Covid#American Football#Steelers
CBS Sports

NFL postponements: Browns-Raiders, Washington-Eagles, Rams-Seahawks games pushed back due to COVID-19 issues

The NFL will postpone Saturday's scheduled game between the Cleveland Browns and Las Vegas Raiders, according to CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson. The game will instead be played on Monday. Kickoff is slated for 5 p.m. ET, according to multiple reports. CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones has confirmed that Sunday's Washington-Eagles and Rams-Seahawks games have been postponed as well.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
92.3 The Fan

92.3 The Fan

Cleveland, OH
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Cleveland, including the Browns, Cavaliers, Indians and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/923thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy