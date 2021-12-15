ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Studios Eye 2022 Theatrical Slates: “Windowing Is Getting Very Tricky”

By Pamela McClintock
 4 days ago
When Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story opened to a dismal $10.6 million at the domestic box office over the Dec. 10-12 weekend, Hollywood was despondent. The next question: How quickly will the musical go to streaming if it doesn’t rebound in theaters?

West Side Story is hardly the only film caught in the crosshairs of a dramatically altered landscape that has seen the theatrical marketplace become a shell of itself because of the pandemic, at least for anything that isn’t a superhero movie or a film like Free Guy that can rally younger male moviegoers in the 18-to-34 age group. Every studio is now having to figure out how early to send a movie to a streaming service to boost subscribers or to premium VOD.

Before the pandemic, theater owners could demand a 74- to 90-day exclusive theatrical window. No more. As the country emerges from the pandemic, the window being adopted by many in Hollywood is 45 days. Moreover, there’s nothing to stop a studio from abandoning ship and sending a title to the home earlier depending upon its performance (in fact, Paramount sent Snake Eyes to PVOD at day 25 after it bombed this summer); conversely, a big tentpole film could stay in theaters exclusively past 45 days if it is doing well.

“The 45-day theatrical window seems to strike the perfect balance between the prestige and exclusivity that only a theatrical-first model can provide while acknowledging that most films make the lion’s share of box-office in the first few weeks of release,” says Paul Dergarabedian of Comscore.

“There is no cookie-cutter approach anymore,” opines one studio exec. “I personally believe in the theatrical window, and there are movies that should be day-and-date. Windowing is getting very tricky.”

One by one, studios have announced that they could send most of their 2022 films to their sister streaming services as early as 45 days, although Disney is staying mum on an official basis. Warner Bros.’ The Batman , unspooling March 4, could benefit from not debuting day-and-date in theaters and on HBO Max, like the studios’ 2021 releases. And Universal made it clear the new streaming plan won’t apply to next summer’s tentpoles Jurassic World: Dominion and Minions: The Rise of Gru .

Many of the films going to Peacock around the 45-day mark are adults-skewing action pics — including the Jessica Chastain-starring ensemble pic The 355 — and adult dramas, underscoring the precarious future facing any movie that isn’t a superhero pic or a mega-franchise installment. Spider-Man: No Way Home (Dec. 17) could open north of $130 million, as an example. “We should just rename all theaters Marvel,” quips another studio executive.

Throughout the various stages of the pandemic, study after study has found that moviegoers over the age of 35, and especially older females, have been the most reluctant to return to theaters. House of Gucci , now in theaters, is among a handful of adult-skewing titles that has done relatively well at the box office after drawing younger consumers as well (the Ridley Scott pic stars Lady Gaga). The film posted a five-day Thanksgiving debut of $22 million, including $14 million for the three day weekend. West Side Story had hoped to match that three-day number, but played notably older, with 26 percent of ticket buyers over age 55.

Insiders say there are talks taking place regarding when to send West Side Story to the home. One reason to keep it only in theaters beyond 45 days is Oscar nominations, which will be announced Feb. 8 (more imminently, the film also is hoping for a Christmas bump). Another reason is Spielberg himself; he is a fierce champion of the theatrical experience. However, sources say he has indeed come around to the idea that the old window is likely shut forever and that West Side Story will be in the home far earlier than any of his previous films.

West Side Story is from 20th Century, which sends its movies to HBO Max even though it is now owned by Disney. But under a new arrangement, 20th Century titles can now also debut on Disney+ or Hulu. West Side Story is expected to be among those films that do, raising its visibility from a streaming perspective.

When announcing this year that it would be sending many of its films to Paramount+ as early as 45 days, the studio did include the next Mission: Impossible in that group but not Top Gun: Maverick . Both films star Tom Cruise, who, like Spielberg, is a fierce theatrical champion and could have been exacting some concessions. Says another source, “Sometimes, it’s still all about talent.”

Based on next year’s lineup, as well as how strong Spider-Man: No Way Home is looking, London-based analytics firm Gower Street released its estimates for the 2022 box office on Thursday.

Worldwide ticket sales are projected to hit $33.2 billion, a huge 58 percent spike over this year’s estimated $21 billion. Gower says the film industry will likely have to wait until 2023 to see revenue reach pre-pandemic levels of $40 billion-plus.

North America should see the most notable gain, and reclaim its spot as the No. 1 moviegoing market in the world (China ranked No. 1 last year and this year).

A version of this story appeared in the Dec. 15 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

How ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Pulled Off Something “Entirely Unique”

In 2015, Tom Holland was put through the wringer to land the role of Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. “There were six or seven auditions and callbacks and work sessions and screen tests,” recalls casting director Sarah Finn. “By the time he came in for his final screen test, he knew it and we knew it. We felt it.” Six years (and a few Avengers films) later, Holland is poised to unveil his sixth and most ambitious appearance as the wallcrawler with Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film, opening Dec. 17, combines three generations of Spider-Man movies. It includes previous villains...
Denzel Washington, ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ Cast on Joel Coen’s First Solo Project and Bringing Diversity to Shakespeare

Cold temperatures and falling rain provided the perfect backdrop for the Los Angeles premiere of The Tragedy of Macbeth, the latest adaptation of Shakespeare’s most famous tragedy, held Thursday night at the Directors Guild of America theater. Stars Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand were joined on the red carpet by castmates Corey Hawkins, Stephen Root, Alex Hassell and director Joel Coen. The carpet led through a DGA lobby that was transformed into a Gothic castle, including a massive keep that loomed over the reception desk. The Apple/A24 film marked Washington’s first time shooting with Coen, and he spoke with The Hollywood Reporter...
Spike Lee Inks Multiyear Film Deal With Netflix

Spike Lee has inked a multiyear feature deal with Netflix, the studio behind his most recent feature, Da 5 Bloods. Under the pact, Lee will direct and produce narrative films via his Forty Acres and a Mule Filmworks banner. Lee offered in a statement: “There Is No Better Way for Me and My Company 40Acres and a Mule Filmworks to Begin the New Year Than Renew Our Partnership With Ted, Scott and Tendo — Da Fearless Leaders of Netflix. Besides My Joints, We Together Will Focus on the New Diverse Storytellers, YOUTH MUST BE SERVED. And Dat’s Da Truth, Ruth. YA-DIG? SHO-NUFF.” The latter half of Lee’s statement is referencing Netflix’s investment in and financial support for the director’s “ongoing mission to develop new talent and increase representation in the entertainment industry,” as Thursday’s announcement noted. This effort is a part of the new creative partnership. The Oscar winner’s other work with the studio includes the She’s Gotta Have It series, the one-man show Rodney King, which Lee directed, and the feature See You Yesterday, which the filmmaker produced. Lee is repped by ICM Partners.
Popculture

Netflix Users Only Have Days Left to Watch This Epic Kevin Costner Classic

Right now Netflix has an epic Kevin Costner movie available to stream, but users only have a few days left to watch the classic flick. Head over to the streamer now and queue up Waterworld, a big-budget Costner film from the '90s that also stars Jeanne Tripplehorn, Tina Majorino, and late film icon Dennis Hopper. The movie also featured beloved character actor Michael Jeter, who passed away in 2003.
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
epicstream.com

Avatar 2 Release Date, Plot, Title, Trailer, Cast, Updates & Everything You Need to Know

It's been over a decade since the first film of James Cameron's Avatar franchise was released in theaters, and now, fans are highly-anticipating the next installment. There are four planned sequels for the Avatar franchise, and despite signficant delays, both pre-lockdown and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the sequel is expected to be out soon.
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Joins ‘Avengers,’ ‘Black Panther’ in Elite A+ CinemaScore Club

Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: No Way Home is the smartest, coolest kid in Hollywood. Not only is the new tentpole shattering records at the weekend box office, it has become only the fourth live-action superhero movie ever to earn an A+ CinemaScore from audiences. The other three are The Avengers (2012), Black Panther (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019), all from Marvel Studios. Three animated superhero pics are also members of the elite A+ club: The Incredibles (2004), Incredibles 2 (2018) — both from Pixar — and Sony’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018). Overall, Spider-Man: No Way Home is the 91st movie to...
Kevin Feige Confirms Marvel, Sony Are “Actively Beginning to Develop” More ‘Spider-Man’

Kevin Feige has confirmed that Marvel Studios and Sony are currently working on at least one more Spider-Man movie. In an interview published Friday with the New York Times that also features fellow Spider-Man: No Way Home producer Amy Pascal, the Marvel Studios president confirmed that their respective studios are currently in active talks about where to take the hero following the events of Tom Holland’s third turn as the famed web-slinger. “Amy and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t...
HBO Strikes First-Look Deal With Texas Monthly

HBO is headed to the Lone Star State in search of material. The premium cabler has signed a three-year, first-look deal with Texas Monthly magazine. Under the deal, the publication will develop new projects with the premium cable outlet and its sibling streaming service HBO Max. The deal comes as HBO Max is at work on Love and Death, a Lionsgate TV-produced limited series based on a series of Texas Monthly articles by Jim Atkinson and John Bloom about an infamous 1980 murder case: the killing of Betty Gore by her friend Candy Montgomery. Elizabeth Olsen, Jesse Plemons, Lily Rabe and Patrick...
Variety

Omicron Is Here and Hollywood Is Finally Taking Notice

On Monday, Sony Pictures Entertainment hosted a raucous premiere for “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” a superhero adventure widely expected to generate a new COVID-era record opening weekend. The red carpet outside Westwood’s Regency Village theater —  where industry elites and A-listers gathered after showing proof of full vaccination and a negative PCR test to watch Peter Parker save the world — was filled with fans, journalists and social media influencers all vying to get a look at stars Tom Holland and Zendaya. Many people in the crowd were screaming and unmasked. Days later, word began circulating that a top agent at...
Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Soars to Record $253M U.S. Opening, $587M Globally

Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home spun a record-breaking web in its box office debut, grossing $253 million from 4,336 theaters to secure the third-biggest domestic opening of all time at the box office despite growing worries over the COVID-19 omicron variant. Overseas — where the new variant is even more of a concern in certain markets, and particularly in Europe — the movie also made history, grossing $334.2 million for a global total of $587.2 million (without China). That’s the No. 3 global opening ever, not adjusted for inflation. “This weekend’s historic results, from all over the world and in...
imdb.com

Universal's 2022 Theatrical Slate Will Hit Peacock Within 45 Days Of Release

People were shocked when Universal announced that the highly-anticipated "Halloween Kills" was going to be available to stream on Peacock the same day it hit theaters, and their experiment looks to have completely changed the theatrical window game for titles released from Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (Ufeg). NBCUniversal announced today that the majority of titles from Ufeg, which includes Universal Pictures, Focus Features, Illumination, and DreamWorks Animation, will release on Peacock as early as 45 days after their theatrical and PVOD releases. This new theatrical window will take effect in 2022, with Simon Kinberg's "The 355," Scott Derrickson's "The Black Phone," Ol...
