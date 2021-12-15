South Jersey Man Arrested In Head-On Crash That Killed Motorcyclist: Prosecutor

A South Jersey man has been arrested in connection with a head-on crash that killed a motorcyclist, authorities said.

Steven Hanlin of Egg Harbor City was arrested on Monday by New Jersey State Police and members of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Officer, according to Prosecutor Cary Shill.

The fatal crash occurred on Oct. 3, 2020, on Clarks Landing Road in Port Republic, Shill said.

Hanlin allegedly failed to maintain his lane of travel and entered into the oncoming lane where he struck a motorcycle head-on, operated by Anthony Migliaccio, Shill said.

Migliaccio, 63, of Somers Point, was pronounced dead at the scene, the prosecutor said.

Hanlin was being held at the Atlantic County Justice Facility.

