West Virginia and Minnesota have both started their preparations for the Dec. 28 Guaranteed Rate Bowl at Chase Field in Phoenix. Earlier conversations with the participants were limited because the game had just been announced and the coaches hadn't dived into their film and dispersed the scouting reports to the players. But the game was announced on Nov. 28 and enough time has passed to let the Mountaineers and Golden Gophers speak with more certainty and evaluate with more insight now.

