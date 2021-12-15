ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Utah school closures and delays announced due to severe weather

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qs0Sy_0dNUN39Q00

UTAH (ABC4) – After the heavy overnight snowfall across Utah Tuesday night, many schools have announced closures and delays on Wednesday morning.

These schools and school districts have announced closures or delayed start times this morning due to dangerous road conditions and weather:

  • Alpine School District – Remote learning
  • Blessed Sacrament Catholic School – Classes cancelled
  • Canyons School District – Remote learning
  • Davis School District – Two-hour delay before resuming regular school day
  • Granite School District – Virtual at-home learning day
  • Juan Diego Catholic High School – Delayed start time at 10:30 a.m.
  • Jordan School District – Virtual at-home learning day
  • Mana Academy Charter School – Remote learning
  • Murray School District – Remote learning
  • Monticello Academy – Classes cancelled
  • Ogden School District – One hour delayed start time
  • Provo City School District – Two hour delayed start time
  • Saint John the Baptist Catholic Elementary – Remote learning
  • Saint John the Baptist Catholic Middle School – Delayed start time at 10:30 a.m.
  • Saint Andrew Catholic School – Classes cancelled
  • Salt Lake City School District – Delayed two hour start time
  • Salt Lake Community Colleges – Delayed start time at 9 a.m.
  • Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake and Pleasant Grove – Two hour delayed start time
  • St. Francis Xavier School – Classes cancelled
  • Tooele County School District (besides Wendover High and Anna Smith Elementary) – Remote learning
  • Waterford School – Classes cancelled
  • Weber School District – One hour delayed start time
  • Weilenmann School of Discovery – Delayed start time at 10:30 a.m.
SLOPPY COMMUNTE: Snowfall causing icy dangers on Utah roads

Transportation officials are strongly advising working from home when possible today to avoid slick, dangerous road conditions.

ABC4 will update this list as more closures or delays are announced.

Community Policy