Premier League

Soccer-Conte says last week ‘terrible’ as Tottenham battle COVID

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Tottenham Hotspur head coach Antonio Conte described the past week as terrible as the club battled a COVID-19 outbreak that shut the training HQ and forced the postponement of two games. Conte said 16 players, including young players, trained on Wednesday ahead of Thursday’s Premier...

Tribal Football

Tottenham boss Conte: Players will be on FIRE facing Liverpool

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says his players will be on "FIRE" when facing Liverpool on Sunday. Conte is relishing the prospect of facing Liverpool as we prepare for our first match in a fortnight at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday. "We are coming over a period of two weeks where...
PREMIER LEAGUE
94.3 Jack FM

Soccer-Spurs boss Conte urges caution as players return from COVID

LONDON (Reuters) – Tottenham Hostpur boss Antonio Conte said on Friday he must carefully manage the workload of his players as they return to training following a COVID-19 outbreak at the club that led to the postponement of their last two Premier League games. Spurs have not played since...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Tottenham captain Lloris: Conte brings a winning DNA

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has no doubts about the impact manager Antonio Conte will make. Lloris feels that Conte will bring that something extra to a football club that has struggled to take the next step to silverware in recent decades. The Italian has won league titles at Juventus, Chelsea...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Antonio Conte
The Guardian

Antonio Conte’s meticulous Tottenham plans up in the air due to Covid chaos

First the good news. Antonio Conte said on Friday lunchtime that of the nine first-team players to have tested positive for Covid over a tumultuous two weeks or so at Tottenham, only two remained in isolation. “Now the situation is good for us … now we are going out of this situation,” the manager said. And yet, as Sunday’s visit of a rampant Liverpool heaves into view, it is plain that things are a long way from being ideal.
UEFA
Sporting News

Why Arsenal's Aubameyang was stripped of captain's armband by Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has taken a strong and decisive measure by removing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the club captaincy after his 'latest disciplinary breach.'. The club announced the decision on Dec. 14, with the breach cited as the reason for the decision. The Gabon international was previously dropped by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
#Covid#Reuters#Hq#Europa Conference League#Brighton Hove Albion#Italian
The Independent

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal striker is not available to face Leeds, Mikel Arteta confirms

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not yet ready to bring back former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang into the team.Aubameyang has been stripped of the armband and left out of the last two Premier League games, the club having taken stern disciplinary action after the Gabon forward reportedly returned late from a trip abroad to visit his ill mother.Alexandre Lacazette captained the side as the Gunners beat West Ham on Wednesday night to move back up into the top four.Arteta confirmed Aubameyang would also not be considered for Saturday’s trip to Leeds as speculation continues over whether the 32-year-old has played his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Rob Holding praised for ‘taking stand’ by flagging alleged racist abuse at Leeds

Kick It Out has praised Arsenal’s Rob Holding for reporting the alleged racist abuse of team-mates during his side’s Premier League win at Leeds as the Football Association launched an investigation.Arsenal’s 4-1 win was marred when referee Andre Marriner halted play in the first half to consult with the fourth official after substitute Holding had flagged the incident.Gunners boss Mikel Arteta confirmed after the match that some unnamed players on the visitors’ bench had been targeted by a fan. The PA news agency understands the FA’s inquiry is being supported by the Premier League.Campaign group Kick It Out said: “We...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League managers to discuss Covid-19 crisis at Monday meeting

Premier League managers will convene on Monday to discuss the Covid-19 crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is on a knife edge.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled matches have already been postponed due to positive Covid tests, and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle the club bosses’ “concerns and unanswered questions”, in particular around the criteria used by the Premier League board to grant approval to a postponement.Magpies manager Howe is worried the incomplete fixture list makes the league...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
The Independent

Manchester City three points clear at Christmas as Liverpool and Chelsea are held

Manchester City secured the Christmas number one spot with a 4-0 demolition of Newcastle at St James’ Park.Pep Guardiola’s side recorded an eighth straight Premier League win and sit three points clear at the top.Ruben Dias’ opener – after an awful mistake by Newcastle’s Ciaran Clark – set City on their way and Joao Cancelo’s rocket doubled their lead.Riyad Mahrez’s 50th Premier League goal for the club made it 3-0 after 63 minutes as ruthless City exposed the struggling Magpies’ defensive weaknesses.Raheem Sterling tapped in a late fourth as Newcastle remain second from bottom.City are clear of Liverpool after the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta confirms allegation of racial abuse in Arsenal’s victory at Leeds

Leeds are braced for a Premier League investigation after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed some of his players had been racially abused by a fan during his side’s 4-1 win at Elland Road.Gabriel Martinelli’s first-half brace and further goals from Bukayo Saka and substitute Emile Smith Rowe secured Arteta’s impressive side a third straight league win.The Gunners cashed in against a depleted Leeds side, who were without 10 first team players through injury and suspension, but the Londoners’ classy display was marred by football’s latest racist incident.Arteta said: “Yes, unfortunately I can confirm that. It was reported to the stadium...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

European rugby chiefs facing fixture headache following raft of postponements

European competition is in turmoil as organisers scramble to find a window in the already crowded schedule to stage the seven matches that have been postponed this weekend.And with the new French travel restrictions that have caused chaos across the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup likely to continue into January, meaningful completion of the group phase is no longer a certainty.All seven round two games involving French and British clubs on Saturday and Sunday have been called off due to the measures imposed on travellers from the UK that make cross-border competition impossible.Five Champions Cup games have fallen, on top...
RUGBY
The Independent

Uefa warns biennial World Cup would have ‘alarming’ effect on football and ‘intrude’ on other sports

Uefa has warned that plans for a biennial World Cup would have an “alarming” effect on the finances of European football and its national associations. European football’s governing body has strongly opposed the proposed changes to the international calendar, which have been headed by former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger. A study, commissioned by Uefa and conducted by London-based Oliver & Ohlbaum Associates, has predicted that a biennial World Cup would see Uefa lose £2.6 billion over four years should the plans go through. The research has now also forecasted that there would be a negative economic impact on Uefa’s...
UEFA

