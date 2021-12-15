Hearing to be rescheduled for former Line Mountain AD, assistant principal

SUNBURY — Sunbury District Judge Michael Toomey recused himself from hearing the case against former Line Mountain Athletic Director and Assistant Principal Brad Skelton, who is accused of using district accounts to purchase $4,582.32 in construction materials.

Skelton, 38, of Northumberland, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Toomey on Tuesday. A new hearing in front of a different district judge has not yet been scheduled.

Skelton resigned Oct. 29 from his position. His resignation was accepted on Nov. 16 by the school board members without any explanation.

Skelton was hired on Aug. 13, 2014. His final salary with the district was $79,500, according to Business Manager Kaitlin Rosselli.

Skelton is now charged with three felonies: One count each of theft by unlawful taking, forgery and tampering with public record/information; and two misdemeanors: one count each of receiving stolen property and misapplication of entrusted property and property of government or financial institutions. The charges were filed by State Trooper Raymond Snarski of the Stonington State Police Barracks.

He is accused of using district funds to purchase construction materials to help fund his in-ground pool and attached deck.

Skelton was arraigned Friday afternoon and released on $10,000 unsecured bail.