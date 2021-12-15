ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Quinn Emanuel Promotes Record Number to Partner

By Hannah Walker
Law.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan has welcomed its...

Law.com

Jones Day, Cadwalader Announce Latest Partner Promotions

Jones Day and Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft are the latest firms to unveil their annual partner promotions that will take effect from January 1 2022. Jones Day has promoted 48 lawyers to its partnership, a slight decrease from 2021 when it promoted 50 lawyers.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Pillsbury and Quinn Emanuel Team Up on Trade Secrets Suit for Biotech Company IQVIA

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. IQVIA Holdings, a health technology and clinical research company, and IQVIA AG sued Medimpact Healthcare Systems Inc. and one of its board members and managers Monday in California Southern District Court over alleged theft of trade secrets. The court action was filed by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:21-cv-02081, IQVIA Inc. et al v. Medimpact Healthcare Systems Inc. et al.
BUSINESS
Law.com

DLA Piper Brazil Affiliate Campos Mello Promotes Four Women to Partner

DLA Piper’s Brazil affiliate, Campos Mello Advogados, has added to its roster four female partners, one of whom returned to the firm from a local rival. The new partners are: Bruna Rocha, who leads Campos Mello’s life sciences, healthcare and cannabis sector group; Juliana Nunes, a member of the firm’s labor practice; Renata Amorim, a member of the corporate practice with more than 14 years of experience in M&A, venture capital and private equity; and Camila Caetano, a corporate lawyer who rejoined from Lefosse Advogados, where she briefly worked as a senior associate.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Several US-Based Firms Announce Partner Promotions

Four more law firms have announced partner promotions that will take effect 1 January 2022. Dechert has one of its largest rounds of promotions in years, with 31 lawyers joining the partnership, a marked increase from 13 in 2020 and 11 in 2019. The partners will be based across six countries, including the U.K., Germany and one in Singapore.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Pinsent Masons Gets Paris Boost With Partner Duo Hire

Pinsent Masons has added two energy partners to its Paris office, bolstering the firm’s expertise in natural resources and sub-Saharan Africa. Matthieu Le Roux and Olivier Bustin join from Vieira de Almeida, a Lisbon-based firm with significant business in Africa.
BUSINESS
Deadline

Heller Law Group Promotes Two To Partner

Heller Law Group has promoted associates Jillian Waldron and Bryan Pepper to partner positions, effective January 1. “Congratulations to Jillian and Bryan,” said founder Wendy Heller.  “Their intense focus, attention to detail and commitment to this firm have been evident from the day they both started here, and I am so happy to announce them as the first partners to join me in the leadership of Heller Law Group.” Waldron joined the firm in 2016, and represents clients including Macro, MRC, Dear Media, Madison Wells Media, and Blumhouse Productions. Pepper joined Heller Law Group in 2017. His work with the firm’s clients include Media Res Studio, Picturestart, DreamCrew Entertainment, BRON, OWN, and The New York Times. Heller Law Group is a boutique entertainment law firm founded in 2009 by Wendy Heller, which represents company and individual clients in transactions across all media.
BUSINESS
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Law.com

Inside Consilio's Legility Acquisition and What It Means for the Company's Future

On Tuesday, e-discovery and legal services provider Consilio announced it had acquired fellow legal services provider Legility for an undisclosed sum. The deal capped an active year for Consilio, which saw a new investor in Stone Point Capital join in April, followed by high-profile M&A activity with Xact Data Discovery (XDD) and Special Counsel’s EQ and D4 units in the months following.
BUSINESS
Law.com

The Disruptive GC: Reali's New Legal Chief Drives Innovation, Diversity

Delma Locke is Reali's first ever general counsel. Locke most recently served as an associate GC at Uber. She also served as chief counsel at Apple and associate GC at Sun Microsystems. Real estate fintech startup Reali’s first ever general counsel, Delma Locke, has gravitated to disruptive companies throughout her...
BUSINESS
Law.com

2021's Themes Are Clear, But Change Could Be on the Way

It seems 2021 is in ending with all the same themes that have dominated the U.K. legal industry throughout the year. Slaughter and May has unveiled its third pay rise of the year, following others that have made the same decision multiple times since January. Clifford Chance and Baker McKenzie have also increased their compensation packages for juniors.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson share losses contribute to Dow's 334-point drop

Shares of Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson are trading lower Friday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. Shares of Goldman Sachs (GS) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) have contributed to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow (DJIA) was most recently trading 334 points, or 0.9%, lower. Goldman Sachs's shares are off $13.45 (3.4%) while those of Johnson & Johnson are down $4.16 (2.4%), combining for an approximately 116-point drag on the Dow. Also contributing significantly to the decline are American Express (AXP) JPMorgan Chase (JPM) and Visa (V) A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
STOCKS
Law.com

Unfinished Business: The Pandemic Cybersecurity Gaps Firms Haven't Filled

Business disruption plans weren’t made for a pandemic. And neither were law firms’ cybersecurity. The transition to a remote workforce last year left many firm scrambling to address their heightened cyber risks and plug vulnerabilities in their IT systems. Almost two years later, however, it’s clear that firms...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Law.com

'The Proof Is in the Pudding': Why Focus on Billing Is Paying Off for Law Firms

Law firms' focus on billing and collections continued in 2021, with a 2.1% decrease in the collections cycle and a 12.4% increase in inventory. According to the 2022 Citi Hildebrandt Client Advisory, such discipline was a 'silver lining' from the onset of COVID-19 that again fueled revenue and profit gains this year.
ECONOMY

