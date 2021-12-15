ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 Christmas Nail Art Inspiration Designs For An Effortless Holiday Slay

By Shannon Dawson
 4 days ago

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty

As Christmas rapidly approaches, tis’ the season for some festive nail art! Wondering how to complete that Christmas ensemble you have ready for the holiday? Well, look no further. We’ve rounded up a few ideas to get those creative wheels cranking. Whether you’re looking for something simple, or an intricate design with a bit more complexity, here are a few nail art inspiration ideas that we absolutely love and that will turn those dreary-looking winter nails from naughty to nice.

Santa Hat & Snow Flake Art

It’s the simplicity for us! We love this cute Santa hat and snowflake pattern set designed by @Lida.Naill on Instagram. You can even spread this pattern across all five nails to ring in more Yuletide excitement.

Cute Reindeer Design

@_nails__Alexandra_ came through with a cute reindeer art design that would work perfectly for any Christmas-inspired set. Now, if you’re not too good at painting your own nails, it might be a little difficult to get those Reindeer horns just right, so consider taking this to your nail technician on your next appointment for an effortless holiday slay.

A Tasty Candy Cane Pattern

Our mouths are just watering thinking about all those tasty sweet treats that we’re gearing up to scarf down with our families during Christmas dinner. Candy canes are often a staple found tucked away in those cute stockings. Why not replicate the minty sweet treat for some fun nail art? @Beautenailspa.Gilbert on Instagram knocked it out of the park with this look.

Christmas Gift Wrap Inspo

Did you hear that?  The sound of crinkling gift wrapping paper being torn open on Christmas eve brings joy to our ears!  This @Noirenailbarwoodstock also embodies the Christmas spirit too! The Christmas gift wrap bow-tie design and glittery gift wrap can be simple to achieve with a fun color of your choice. On a budget this holiday season? Consider using press-on nails from brands like The Nailest to achieve the look.

Gingerbread Man Art

This fancy-schmancy gingerbread man and Louis Vuitton design by @Cheyennenails_ has us spirling! Everything is in the details with this holiday-inspired look. From the icing dripping down the nail to the realistic chocolate embroidered nails that look good enough to eat! Now, this might be on the more complex side, but it’s definitely worth taking to the shop on your next visit.

5 Nail Trends You Should Try This Fall

Lizzo’s Rose Quartz Nails Might Be The Next Nail Trend To Try

Gracie J Is Shaking The Nail Industry Up With Her Intricate, Detailed Nail Art

IN THIS ARTICLE
