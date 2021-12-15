What Jeremy Swayman said about Tuukka Rask being around Bruins more

Tuukka Rask is increasingly becoming a regular presence around the Bruins. In just the last 10 days, he has practiced with the team twice as an emergency backup when Linus Ullmark was unable to be on the ice, and then he also took part in Tuesday’s morning skate even with Ullmark and Jeremy Swayman both available.

Rask has still not signed a contract and is technically a free agent, but all signs continue to point to an eventual return to the Bruins as long as his rehab keeps going well and both sides remain interested in a reunion.

Swayman could be the player most affected by a Rask return, as it could lead to him being sent down to AHL Providence if the Bruins want to stick with just two goalies on the NHL roster. It’s also possible the Bruins just roll with three goalies -- they certainly have a jam-packed schedule over the second half of the season.

If any of this uncertainty around Rask and what it might mean for him is affecting Swayman, he’s not letting on. When asked about Rask being around the team more after Tuesday night’s loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, Swayman had nothing but positive things to say.

“It’s great to see him back,” Swayman said. “He’s a great person to have around the locker room, great mentor for me and many other guys. It’s the same thing -- we’re all on the same team. We all want what’s best for the team. If he can come and be a positive for us, that’s perfect. We can’t ask for much more. It’s great to see him around.”

Rask has said early January could be a realistic timeline for his return, so some sort of decision could be coming in the next few weeks.

Swayman had been playing well of late -- .942 save percentage over his last five starts entering Tuesday -- but was not at his best against Vegas, surrendering four goals on 25 shots. While two of the goals were unlucky deflections off his own teammates, the Golden Knights’ fourth goal was a stoppable shot from above the circle that just squeaked through him. The other was a breakaway that saw Max Pacioretty beat him five-hole.

After the game, coach Bruce Cassidy said it was an “off night” for Swayman, but that he didn’t get enough help either.

“He had an off night. The fourth goal is one that should never go in,” Cassidy said. “He had some tough breaks. Pacioretty’s a good goal-scorer, got behind our D. It’s a simple 2-on-2, we kind of just miss an assignment. … Unfortunate luck for [Swayman]. One goal that he typically stops. At the end of the day, we didn’t generate enough for him either.”