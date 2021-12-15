ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rumor: Lions' Current Plan Is Drafting DE Kayvon Thibodeaux with Top Pick

By John Maakaron
 4 days ago
With four weeks remaining in the 2021 NFL season, the Detroit Lions' coaching staff is hoping the roster continues to play hard and that young talent continues to develop.

For the majority of supporters, it is time to turn their attention to the 2022 NFL Draft.

The past couple of weeks, Michigan Wolverines defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has been mocked to the Lions by several draft pundits.

It certainly makes plenty of sense, as Hutchinson is viewed as a player that head coach Dan Campbell would enjoy coaching and having in the locker room.

Hutchinson has said all of the right things in the pre-draft process, too.

Appearing on the Adam Schefter Podcast, the talented defensive end commented on Detroit's first-year head coach.

"I really think Dan Campbell seems like a real good guy to me, just from the outside. I know you can’t really judge a coach by what he does in the media, but this team and what he does, and how he treats his players -- they won that game last week, and how his players were all ... I think they have a lot of heart on that team," Hutchinson said. "You know, just a couple more pieces to the puzzle, and I think they can be a really good team.”

According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, the leader in the clubhouse to be selected No. 1 overall at the moment is Oregon Ducks defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux.

"I forgot to tweet this yesterday. If the #Lions have the #1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, I'm told the current mindset is to select Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux, per league source. No mock needed," Anderson posted on social media on Wednesday morning.

Despite the season not being over, let the draft rumors begin.

