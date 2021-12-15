ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WBEN Buffalo Business Report-Wednesday, December 15th, 2021

By Wben Com Newsroom
The Peace Bridge Authority has announced that starting at 12am on December 25th it will not charge any tolls for the duration of Christmas day. Authority Chairman Tim Clutterbuck says ceasing to charge tolls on Christmas is their way of thanking employees as well as customers. The lift on tolls will last for 24 hours.

A new Aldi location will be coming to Williamsville Place by late summer 2022 according to Aaron Sumida, a division vice president for the grocery chain. The new store will be located in the shopping center at 5395 Sheridan Drive between Fred Estaire Dance Studio and Jos A. Bank.

Delta Sonic is expanding with a new full-service location on Niagara Falls Blvd. in Amherst. Construction is currently underway of gas pumps at the site. The new location will also feature Delta Sonic's signature car wash as well as an oil change and lube building along with a convenience store. The location is expected to open in February or March of 2022.

