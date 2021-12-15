ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The fastest-growing US religious affiliation? ‘None,’ poll says

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Monique Beals
PIX11
PIX11
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K9J18_0dNUKGif00

( The Hill ) — A Pew Research Center poll published Tuesday indicates that the number of people in the U.S. who describe themselves as religiously unaffiliated increased by 6 points in the last five years and 10 points in the last decade.

When asked about their religious identity, 29% of respondents, or about 3 in 10 U.S. adults, said they had “none,” meaning they were atheists, agnostics or “nothing in particular,” according to the Pew Research Center survey .

“If the unaffiliated were a religion, they’d be the largest religious group in the United States,” Elizabeth Drescher, an adjunct professor at Santa Clara University, told The Associated Press .

Drescher said that the religiously unaffiliated previously resided mostly in urban and coastal communities but now are spread across the country.

Hobby Lobby raises minimum wage to $18.50 an hour

Christians, including Protestants, Catholics, members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Orthodox Christians, still make up a majority of the U.S. population, the survey indicates

Specifically, they account for 63% of the adult population, a 12 percentage point decrease compared to data from 2011.

While the percentage of Catholic U.S. adults has remained relatively steady, accounting for about 21% of the population since 2014, the population of Protestant adults declined to 40% this year, down 4 points in the last five years.

Less than half of respondents, 45%, report praying once a day, compared to 58% in a 2007 survey.

The Pew survey included 3,937 respondents and was conducted from May 29 to Aug. 25. It has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.1 percentage points.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Man shot during fight over parking space in Queens: NYPD

JAMAICA, Queens — A fight over a parking space in Queens turned violent on Friday, leaving a man with a gunshot wound to his hand, police said. The incident took place on 157th Street in Jamaica around 1:45 p.m. The suspect became irate, brandished a black firearm and shot the 32-year-old victim once in the […]
QUEENS, NY
Washington Monthly

Why Americans Don’t Know Enough About Black History

In marking the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre last summer, The Oklahoman reported that many people had never even heard of it. Of course, it’s shameful that so many of our fellow citizens are unaware of “one of the worst incidents of racial violence in American history.” But it is not terribly surprising.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
The Associated Press

Christian officials accuse Israel of holiday discrimination

JERUSALEM (AP) — A spokesman for Christian churches in the Holy Land on Wednesday accused Israel of discriminating against Christian tourists during the normally busy Christmas holiday season. Israel last month closed its borders to foreign tourists in response to the outbreak of the omicron coronavirus variant. But this...
WORLD
KRMG

What's your religion? In US, a common reply now is "None"

Nathalie Charles, even in her mid-teens, felt unwelcome in her Baptist congregation, with its conservative views on immigration, gender and sexuality. So she left. “I just don’t feel like that gelled with my view of what God is and what God can be,” said Charles, an 18-year-old of Haitian descent who identifies as queer and is now a freshman at Princeton University.
RELIGION
The Independent

US General seeks to strengthen South American military ties

The U.S. military's new Southern Command Gen. Laura Richardson said Friday she is focused on strengthening military relationships with South American countries despite fraught politics. Richardson was in Denver to speak at a graduation ceremony at her alma mater, Metropolitan State University, a little more than a month after taking on her role as the highest ranking female in the U.S. Army.While the politics between the U.S. and South American nations might not be what “we would want .... the military relationships are really strong," Richardson said in a media roundtable.Richardson referenced an example in El Salvador where U.S....
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Religious Group#Religious Identity#The Pew Research Center#Santa Clara University#The Associated Press#Hobby Lobby#Christians#Protestants#Catholics#Orthodox
Daily Mail

Biden is slammed for waiting till TUESDAY to announce new COVID restrictions as Omicron grips nation and after VP Harris admitted administration did NOT see variant coming: Cases double across US in 24 HOURS

President Joe Biden will wait until Tuesday to announce new COVID measures to fight the rapidly spreading Omicron variant as he spends the weekend in his native Delaware while cases double in the past 24 hours and after Vice President Kamala Harris said the administration did not see the variant coming.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
INFORUM

Letter: If America is so bad, why all the immigrants?

We have pro athletes making millions of dollars in America. Yet anti-American athletes like Colin Kaepernick and LeBron James call America a bad and racist country. There are politicians like the so-called "squad" with Reps. Omar, Cortez and Tlaib who tout socialist countries like Venezuela, Cuba and China as great places having more freedom than America. Sen. Bernie Sanders, who is more communist than socialist, refuses to call out Venezuela even when innocent people are jailed and many people are going hungry for lack of a reliable food supply.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
baconsrebellion.com

Young Peoples’ Attitudes About America Show that the Nation is Reaping What the Left has Sown

“I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.”. Clearly, parents have not done so successfully. The Left has. For a dramatic lesson in what the young have learned about America at enormous public and private expense, please see the Harvard Kennedy School Institute of Politics Harvard Youth Poll Fall 2021 Top Trends and Takeaways, published yesterday. The poll of more than 2,000 18- to 29-year-olds was taken between October 26 and November 8 of this year.
RELATIONSHIPS
Times Daily

US religious group says Haitian gang releases 3 hostages

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A religious group based in Ohio announced Monday that a violent gang in Haiti has released three more hostages, while another 12 remain abducted. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Vaccinated AND boosted Democrat senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker BOTH contract COVID and say they’re suffering mild symptoms 18 months after Warren’s brother died of virus

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker have both tested positive for COVID-19 and tweeted news of their diagnoses on Sunday. Warren, 72, was the first to announce her diagnosis and said her infection was mild and that she had both vaccine doses as well as her booster shot.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Rand Paul Trolls Fauci, Says He’s Having 57 Guests for Christmas: ‘No Vaccine Passport’ But They Must ‘Understand the Constitution’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) fired another salvo at Dr. Anthony Fauci in their long-running feud over all things Covid-19. Speaking with Sean Hannity on Friday night, the senator said the infectious disease expert has an “impulse to authoritarianism.”. Hannity began the interview by taking issue with New York’s vaccine...
CONGRESS & COURTS
PIX11

PIX11

13K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy