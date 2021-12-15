ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

VDH reports 3,135 new COVID cases while number of hospitalizations drops by 115 as of Wednesday

By Colleen Guerry
WFXR
WFXR
 4 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — On Wednesday morning, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 3,135 new coronavirus cases and 33 new virus-related deaths, which brings the Commonwealth’s total COVID-19 count up to 1,006,245 confirmed and probable cases and 15,025 confirmed and probable deaths.

Virginia health officials confirmed 738,649 cases and 12,605 deaths are related to the virus as of Wednesday, Dec. 15. However, 267,596 cases and 2,420 deaths are still reported as “probable.”

Cornell shuts down campus amid coronavirus case surge

Meanwhile, the department says the seven-day testing positivity rate for all types of COVID-19 tests has decreased from 8.7 percent to 8.6 percent over the past 24 hours.

Health officials reported 3,135 new COVID-19 cases and 33 new virus-related deaths, but also 115 less virus-related hospitalizations around the Commonwealth between Dec. 14, 2021 and Dec. 15, 2021. (Photo: Courtesy Virginia Department of Health)

According to VDH’s Wednesday update, more than 162,000 cases have been reported from the following localities in southwest and central Virginia:

  • Alleghany County: 2,383 cases (+17), 85 hospitalizations, and 85 deaths
  • Amherst County: 4,671 cases (+12) , 239 hospitalizations, and 62 deaths
  • Appomattox County: 2,612 cases (+5) , 128 hospitalizations, and 37 deaths
  • Bath County: 534 cases (+1) , 20 hospitalizations, and 15 deaths
  • Bedford County: 10,852 cases (+53) , 440 hospitalizations (+2), and 169 deaths (+1)
  • Bland County: 1,147 cases (-2) , 51 hospitalizations, and 18 deaths
  • Botetourt County: 4,439 cases (+21) , 98 hospitalizations, and 58 deaths
  • Buena Vista: 1,465 cases (+3) , 34 hospitalizations, and 31 deaths
  • Campbell County: 7,933 cases (+24), 387 hospitalizations (+1), and 152 deaths
  • Carroll County: 4,530 cases (+12), 334 hospitalizations (+1) , and 106 deaths
  • Charlotte County: 1,443 cases (+4), 86 hospitalizations, and 28 deaths
  • Covington: 795 cases, 33 hospitalizations, and 19 deaths
  • Craig County: 702 cases (+3) , 22 hospitalizations, and 11 deaths
  • Danville: 6,621 cases (+6), 378 hospitalizations, and 204 deaths (+1)
  • Floyd County: 1,664 cases (+7) , 52 hospitalizations, and 32 deaths
  • Franklin County: 6,902 cases (+34) , 284 hospitalizations, and 116 deaths
  • Galax: 1,689 cases (+4) , 137 hospitalizations (+1), and 65 deaths
  • Giles County: 2,488 cases (+10) , 95 hospitalizations, and 35 deaths
  • Grayson County: 2,416 cases (+9), 155 hospitalizations (+2), and 56 deaths (+1)
  • Halifax County: 4,282 cases (+9), 185 hospitalizations, and 117 deaths
  • Henry County: 7,333 cases (+31), 474 hospitalizations (+1), and 190 deaths (+1)
  • Highland County: 215 cases (+5), 2 hospitalizations, and 4 deaths
  • Lexington: 1,659 cases, 38 hospitalizations, and 37 deaths
  • Lynchburg: 12,390 cases (+52), 517 hospitalizations (+7), and 205 deaths (+4)
  • Martinsville: 2,290 cases (+3), 187 hospitalizations, and 94 deaths
  • Montgomery County: 12,497 cases (+29), 276 hospitalizations (+1), and 117 deaths
  • Nelson County: 1,571 cases (+12), 63 hospitalizations (+1), and 23 deaths
  • Patrick County: 2,410 cases (+21), 138 hospitalizations, and 61 deaths
  • Pittsylvania County: 8,713 cases (+27), 396 hospitalizations, and 134 deaths
  • Pulaski County: 4,591 cases (+14), 233 hospitalizations (+1), and 101 deaths
  • Radford: 3,152 cases (+8), 55 hospitalizations, and 37 deaths
  • Roanoke City: 13,452 cases (+43) , 333 hospitalizations (+1), and 262 deaths (+2)
  • Roanoke County: 13,285 cases (+54) , 273 hospitalizations (+1), and 189 deaths (+2)
  • Rockbridge County: 2,353 cases (+1), 83 hospitalizations, and 67 deaths
  • Salem: 4,081 cases (+22) , 102 hospitalizations, and 79 deaths (+3)
  • Wythe County: 4,952 cases (+11), 274 hospitalizations, and 114 deaths

**items in bold indicate increases or decreases in the total number of cases, hospitalizations, and/or deaths since the previous weekday**

Health officials say they have received 40,119 total records of confirmed and probable virus-related hospitalizations around Virginia as of Wednesday, which is 115 less hospitalizations than VDH reported on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

This marks the third drop in hospitalizations over the past four days, but the VDH has yet to provide a reason for the decrease in numbers.

