Oil fell for the first time in three days as traders grew more concerned about the demand impact from the omicron variant and tighter monetary policy. Futures in New York dropped toward $71 a barrel after rising 2.3 per cent over the past two sessions. Daily COVID-19 cases in the U.K. have jumped to a record, while hospitalizations have surged across the U.S. The Bank of England unexpectedly raised interest rates for the first time since the pandemic struck in a sign that inflation is now of bigger concern to leading central banks than the virus.

