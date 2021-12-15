ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia man shot dead by toddler, police chief says

By Joseph Leonard, Edward Moody, Nexstar Media Wire
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ligsj_0dNUIEsn00

SAVANNAH, Ga. ( WSAV ) — A Georgia man was accidentally shot dead inside his home on Dec. 5 by a child just under 2 years old, Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter said Tuesday.

Minter said the toddler found the gun and fatally shot Walters, but would not disclose further details per the family’s request for privacy. The department said the man’s family members were there when it happened.

According to the Savannah Police Department, Dustin Walters was taken to the hospital where he later died.

“We grieve along with the Walters family,” Minter said Tuesday. “As a parent, I cannot imagine what this family is going through or will continue to go through in the coming years.

Children may have been targets in Ohio triple homicide, police say

“What we want to make sure now is that parents are aware that although rare, these incidents can happen with tragic results. Please take this seriously and take the steps to ensure that you and your family members are safe.”

Savannah police urged gun owners to lock up their weapons and visit the department’s headquarters or their local precinct for a free gun lock.

“This amplifies our need for gun safety,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WREG

Kroger security guard indicted for killing man over loud music

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gregory Livingston has been indicted by a grand jury with first-degree murder in the killing of a Chicago man over loud music at an East Memphis Kroger. Livingston was initially charged with second-degree murder but after gathering additional evidence, including a surveillance video, the jury indicted him on a first-degree murder charge. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two men killed by trooper in Memphis identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is on day two of piecing together information about the officer-involved shooting on Interstate 55 that left two men dead and a state trooper injured Thursday. One of the men who died has been identified by law enforcement as 27-year-old Terrance Marquise Dogan. They initially started pursing […]
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Georgia State
Savannah, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
WREG

Woman steals $100k car from owner’s driveway, police say

Memphis, Tenn. — A Memphis woman is now in jail after police say she stole a vehicle worth more than $100,000 on Thursday. Police say Samantha Barnett stole a BMW from someone’s driveway early Thursday morning. The victim was able to track her 2020 BMW X6 from an app and officers located Barnett in South […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis businesses on edge after officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A handful of Southwest Memphis businesses are still on edge after witnessing a woman get shot by a Memphis Police officer. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified the woman as 25 year-old Kayla Lucas Thursday morning. For many along South Third Street, they keep reliving the moments gun shots broke out in the McDonald’s […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: fatal hit and run in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police were on the scene Friday night of a fatal pedestrian hit and run in Whitehaven. Police said the incident took place at Millbranch Road and Old Hickory Road. No information was given on the responsible vehicle at this time. WREG will update when more information becomes available.
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Precinct#Toddler#Wsav#Nexstar Media Inc
WREG

Woman killed after officer opened fire: Who was Kayla Lucas?

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We are learning more about the woman that was killed by a Memphis police officer outside a McDonald’s on Wednesday. Memphis Police said they were checking out a stolen Ford Fusion from Olive Branch, Mississippi near Third and Brooks. When they attempted to stop the woman, she refused. She struck a police vehicle […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Woman indicted for shooting, killing husband at party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A family party turned deadly after police say a woman shot and killed her husband this year in September. Evanny Ricchay Littlejohn, 37, was indicted on first-degree murder after she and her husband got into an argument, according to Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich. The incident occurred on the 4800 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man charged with setting ex-girlfriend’s car on fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said a man has been arrested after he allegedly set his ex-girlfriend’s car on fire in August, police say. The Memphis Fire Department responded to a scene on the 300 block of Pickett Road in Whitehaven. When they arrived, they saw a Chrysler 300 vehicle fully engulfed in flames. They […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two men killed, Arkansas trooper wounded during shootout on I-55

UPDATE: The Lexington Sheriff Department confirmed Friday that one of men that was killed was 27-year-old Terrance Marquise Dogan. The department also confirmed that Dogan had seven active warrants for armed robbery, attempted armed robbery, pointing and presenting a firearm, burglary, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and assault and battery. You […]
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Armed man on Kroger robbery spree, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for a man who allegedly tried to rob a Kroger grocery store in Cordova Thursday. MPD responded to the scene at Kroger on the 600 block of North Germantown Road when they were told that a man entered the building portraying to be a customer. Police said when […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Arlington man indicted in connection to fentanyl overdose deaths

ARLINGTON, Tenn.– An Arlington man was arrested in connection to fentanyl overdose deaths in the area, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced Friday. On November 15, TBI agents and the drug task force began investigating distribution of fentanyl in the Arlington area. The investigation was expanded to include MPD’s Organized Crime Unit three days later. […]
ARLINGTON, TN
WREG

Family demands answers after loved one found beaten to death

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis family is pleading for answers after they say their loved one was found abandoned and beaten to death earlier this week. Memphis Police identified Alan Berry as the man found beaten to death in the 600 block of Poplar on Monday night. His sisters Cecelia, Monica, and Ashley and said the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man runs from police after stealing car, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested a man Thursday after they said he was associated with two vehicles being stolen. Detectives responded to a scene at the MPD Mt. Moriah station that involved a stolen BMW. According to the affidavit, Laterrio Woods, 20, was located on the 1700 block of Boxberry Lane in Whitehaven when […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Men charged after shootings in Raleigh neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A feud between two teens resulted in a series of shootings that left an innocent woman injured in a Raleigh neighborhood, and deputies believe it all started over a stolen gun. Shelby County deputies say 18-year-old Jadon Fulton and 19-year-old Taylor McKinney are responsible for a series of shootings on Dec. 10. One of the bullets hits […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Police identify passenger of stolen vehicle in officer-involved shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police have identified the passenger of the stolen vehicle in the officer-involved shooting that took place in Southwest Memphis Wednesday. This comes hours after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation identified 25-year-old Kayla Lucas as the driver of the Ford Fusion that was stolen from Olive Branch, Mississippi on Thursday. Memphis Police said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Stabbing suspect shot by victim at gas station, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police responded to a shooting at the BP gas station in the 800 block of Crump around 1:33 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Police said a man stabbed one person and attempted to stab at least one other person after a vehicle crash around I-30. Seemingly acting in self-defense, investigators say one of the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

WREG

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WREG.com is the leading news source for Memphis and the Mid-South

 https://wreg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy