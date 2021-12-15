NYU to require COVID booster shots for eligible students, faculty

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) – COVID-19 vaccine boosters will be required for all of NYU’s “community members,” the university announced Tuesday.

The school said about 80% of its community members, including students and staff, are eligible to receive a booster.

Those who are eligible must get the booster by Jan. 18 and upload proof of the vaccination to the NYU website , the university said.

Community members who aren’t currently eligible for a booster because they received their last vaccine dose too recently must get a booster and upload proof within seven days of becoming eligible, according to the school.

The booster mandate excludes individuals who previously received exemptions from NYU’s vaccination requirement.

Students and staffers can get the free booster through NYU, depending on availability, or through other health care providers, like the city and state.

In announcing the mandate, NYU cited “the continuing transmission of the delta variant, expansion of the omicron variant, rising case counts in New York and on our campus, and public health guidance strongly encouraging all eligible Americans to receive a booster.”

The school said boosters “will be a vital — and required — part of NYU’s effort to enhance the safety of the NYU community.”

NYU's announcement comes as local and state officials have implemented new measures to beat back a jump in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations going into the holidays and winter months.

A statewide mask mandate went into effect Monday for all indoor public places if those places don’t already require people to show proof of vaccination. The mandate covers everything from restaurants and grocery stores to offices and entertainment venues.

And on Tuesday, New York City expanded its “Key to NYC” vaccine requirement to include children ages 5 to 11. Kids in that age group must now show proof that they've received at least one vaccine dose before taking part in public indoor activities like indoor dining, fitness and entertainment.