Increased Severe Weather Risk for Minnesota Today

It's hard for me to watch the footage of deadly tornadoes that cut across our southeastern states, including Kentucky on Friday. It brought back horrifying memories of the 2012 tornado that took out the small town of West Liberty, my home for almost 20 years. My boys, their friends and I stopped in our tracks when we realized that a tornado was on the ground about a mile in front of our house, destroying everything in its path. That tornado stayed on the ground for 11 miles, and it took years and years for that small town to rebuild. My children and I moved back to Minnesota the following year to start over.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO