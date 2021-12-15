ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Northern Regional Police Dept. needs help reuniting man with family

By Kdka News Staff
 4 days ago

UPDATE: According to the Northern Regional Police Department, his family has been located.

The Northern Regional Police Department is trying to reunite a man with his family Wednesday.

This gentleman is safe, but is suffering from dementia and police are unable to identify him. Officials are trying to get him home and notify his loved ones.

Police are asking to call its office ASAP at 724-625-3157 if you can identify this gentleman.

