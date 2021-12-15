ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

NHL Power Rankings: 1-32 poll, plus every team's superpower

By Kristen Shilton - ESPN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBut every team from one through 32 has at...

whdh.com

NHL announces postponement of another upcoming Bruins game

BOSTON (WHDH) - The National Hockey League on Friday announced the postponement of next Thursday’s game at TD Garden between the Boston Bruins and Colorado Avalanche. Tickets for the game will remain valid for the rescheduled date, which has yet to be determined, according to the NHL. Earlier in...
Buffalo News

Mike Harrington's NHL power rankings

A News staffer since 1987, I'm a Baseball Hall of Fame voter, a 2013 inductee into the Buffalo Baseball HOF and the Buffalo chapter chair of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. And I insist only Chicago & New York can come close to Buffalo pizza. Through Friday's games. Last week's...
CBS Miami

NHL Postpones All Florida Panthers Games For A Week Amid COVID Surge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – About a half dozen Florida Panthers players are in COVID-19 protocols, which has now led the NHL to postpone the teams’ games through Dec. 25. The NHL is also postponing all games for the Colorado Avalanche amid worsening COVID-19 test results across the league. The postponements coming “due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well as concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days,” said the National Hockey League. The League also said the Calgary Flames would remain shutdown at least through Dec. 23. The training facilities for all three teams have been closed. In all, Calgary has had six games postponed, the Avalanche four and the Panthers three. The Panthers’ postponed games include Dec. 18 at Minnesota; Dec. 21 at Chicago; Dec. 23 vs. Nashville. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the teams’ regular season schedules. The rise of COVID-19 cases around the NHL could affect the league’s plans to allow its players to participate in the Winter Olympics in China in February.
