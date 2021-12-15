Fatal car crashes are surging – psychologist explains why

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville County Coroner's Office identified the man who died on Saturday night during a crash along SC-14 near Simpsonville. Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans identified the victim as John Andrew Gosnell from Simpsonville. Evans said in a statement, "John Andrew Gosnell, a 42 year old male, was the unrestrained driver of a vehicle that ran off the right shoulder of South Carolina Highway 14 and struck a tree. Mr. Gosnell was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead on the scene." According to Evans, Gosnell died from multiple blunt force injuries.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC ・ 15 DAYS AGO