East Grand Rapids, MI

Excellence In Education - Winona Tinholt - 12/14/21

By FOX 47 News
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 4 days ago
The Michigan Lottery has played a big role in funding education in our state, which is why it has teamed up with FOX 47 News to recognize excellent educators state-wide.

Winona Tinholt, a teacher at Wealthy Elementary in East Grand rapids is this week's Michigan Lottery Excellence in Education award winner. In her nomination video Rory Sanford says, "She inspires hope. She lights imagination and she instills the love of learning. East Grand Rapids is really lucky to have her."

Winona responds, "I’ve always wanted to be a teacher. I had this amazing Aunt Alma Stoduma, who taught in my elementary school and still to this day I’m striving to be a teacher like she was."

Winona was recognized with a $1,500 check from the Michigan Lottery and her school will receive a $500 grant!

Click here to watch the full interview

Want to see more Excellent Educators? Visit the FOX47News Website .

