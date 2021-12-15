ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yorba Linda, CA

Positive COVID-19 cases force quarantine of entire 6th grade class in Yorba Linda

By Jake Flanagin
 4 days ago

YORBA LINDA, Calif. (KNX) — Sixth graders at Yorba Linda’s Travis Ranch School will be taking classes remotely this week after several classmates tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials with the Placentia-Yorba Linda Unified School District and Orange County Health Care Agency have reported “dozens of cases,” mostly among the sixth grade class at Travis Ranch, with “very few cases taking place among other grade levels and staff members, according to a press release.

As a result, the entire sixth grade was quarantined at home this week, taking classes at home through at least Friday. And large school events and extracurricular activities at Travis Ranch have all been canceled as a precaution.

“The district does not take this decision lightly and apologizes for the inconvenience,” the release said. “However, this determination was made with the safety of students, staff, and families as the absolute top priority.”

All the latest local breaking news stories from Los Angeles.

