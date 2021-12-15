Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks Preview

Both teams want to end their losing streaks.

Preview

Things are not going well in Orlando. The Magic have lost 11 of their last 12 games and have the second-worst record in the league. However, if there are any silver linings to this dreadful season, it's the stellar play of Cole Anthony. The sophomore leads his squad with 20.5 points and 5.6 assists per game.

That's not bad, given the team's aversion to putting the ball in the basket and playing defense. The Magic rank dead last in net rating (-10.5) and shoot horrid percentages from the field. Those sort of appalling statistics are par for the course during a rebuild. It's just frustrating for fans in Orlando (Atlanta fans can remember what it's like not that long ago.)

In fact, the Hawks seem to be reverting in some ways. Despite having sky-high expectations entering the season, the team has a losing record after 27 games. Their ability to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory has been something to behold this season.

The Hawks anti-clutch factor belies the killer mentality of their point guard, Trae Young. The 23-year-old averages 27 points and 9.4 assists per game. He can always count on the reliable player of his post players - John Collins and Clint Capela. Both big men combine for 28.5 points and 20.6 rebounds per game.

Thanks to their big three and a cache of role players, the Hawks have the second-best offensive rating (113.1) in the NBA. However, according to Hawks coach Nate McMillan, when their shots aren't falling, they don't play defense. As a result, his team has the sixth-worst defensive rating in the league and has surrendered 100+ points in all but two games this season.

Injury Report

The Magic injury report is quite lengthy. Mo Bamba (ankle) is questionable. In addition, Jalen Suggs (thumb), Markelle Fultz (ACL injury), Johnathan Isaac (knee), Michael Carter-Williams (ankle), and E'Twaun Moore (knee) are out.

The Hawks are trying to tread water without so many of their key players. Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle sprain), De'Andre Hunter (right wrist tendon surgery), and Solomon Hill (right hamstring tear) are all out of action.

Odds

SI Sportsbook lists the Hawks as 7.5-point favorites. The Hawks beat the Magic back on November 15 by a score of 129-111. There is no reason they shouldn't take care of business again tonight in Orlando. However, I said the same thing on Monday night when they blew a fourth-quarter lead to the lowly Houston Rockets. Still, I don't believe that will happen in two straight games.

