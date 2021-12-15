Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks: Everything You Must Know
Earlier this morning, I wrote the scouting report for the Atlanta Hawks game against the Orlando Magic . This game features two teams desperate for a win. Luckily for hoops fans, there are several ways they can get in on the action tonight.
Game Details
Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic
Date: Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Time: 7:00 PM EST
Location: Amway Center
How to Watch
Hawks Broadcast: Bally Sports South
Magic Broadcast: Bally Sports Florida
How to Listen
Hawks Listen: 92.9 FM The Game
Magic Listen: 96.9 FM The Game
Odds
Spread: Hawks -7.5
Moneyline: ATL -350, ORL +275
Total O/U: 224.5
*Odds are Provided by SI Sportsbook
