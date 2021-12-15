ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 tips to help seniors eat healthier

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

(WGHP) — Eating healthy is essential for everyone.

It can be tricky sometimes, but it can be even harder for older adults, who may have trouble making it to the store or cooking for themselves.

Senior advisor, Linda Pritchett, talks about seven steps to help seniors eat healthier.

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here .

FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

