ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Record employment posted in Oregon sectors, but recovery remains uneven

By Alex Baumhardt
Oregon Capital Chronicle
Oregon Capital Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Et6A_0dNUEqYX00

The Oregon Employment Department on Tuesday reported a record number of jobs in construction, wholesale trade and professional and business service sectors, but continued declines in employment at private hospitals, residential care facilities and in education.

The monthly report is a snapshot, based on surveys sent to 7,000 businesses across the state that self-report their employment figures.

According to the report, Oregon businesses added 10,000 new jobs in November, the bulk coming from trade, transportation and utilities.

In the construction sector, wholesale trade and in the sector of professional and business services – encompassing everyone from lawyers, engineers, architects to company management – employment has reached all-time highs since the state began tracking the numbers in the 1990s, according to Gail Krumenauer, an economist at the Employment Department.

The number of people working in construction in Oregon in November according to the report was 113,800, in trade there were 77,400 employees and 257,500 working in professional and business services.

Overall, the state’s unemployment rate is declining towards pre-pandemic levels.

Unemployment in November was 4.2% down from 4.4% in October and down from 6.6% a year ago.

As of November, about 73,000 Oregonians were unemployed, according to the Employment Department, down from about 130,000 in November of 2020.

Hospitals, nursing and residential care

Despite the state’s overall gains, private hospitals continued to lose staff month over month and year over year.

Krumenauer said these mirror nationwide trends. Across the U.S., more than 425,000 jobs in nursing and residential care facilities have been lost in the last two years, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In Oregon, private hospitals have lost 1,500 employees in the past year, and more than a quarter of those losses took place just between October and November of this year, according to the report. Oregon’s private hospitals employ about 57,400 people, according to the employment department.

Among private nursing and residential care workers, more than 5,000 jobs have been lost since November of last year.

But bright spots are forming in parts of the health care sector, with growth in “ambulatory health care” workers like doctors, dentists, chiropractors and dialysis technicians, among others.

Jobs in social assistance, like emergency food, housing and relief services, child care services and vocational rehabilitation are back to pre-pandemic levels, having grown by more than 5,000 jobs in the last year.

Education

Between August and November, local government hiring – which econmpasses everything from

county and city government administrators, employment by tribes, government-run hospitals, public schools, community colleges and public universities – fell 7,400 jobs short of typical levels, according to Krumenauer . Most of that was from public education, including community colleges.

According to a report Krumenauer put together for the Department of Education, community colleges are down about 3,000 jobs from pre-pandemic levels. Community college enrollments are down by more than 18,000 students from pre-pandemic levels, according to the Higher Education Coordinating Commission.

Despite small job gains in the private education sector during the last month, that still left Oregon with 3,900 fewer jobs in this category compared to a year ago.

Among private colleges, employment is down 1,200 since last year, much of that having to do with the closing of Concordia University, a private religious school in Portland that shuttered in February 2020.

Employment in private fine arts schools, language schools and exam prep schools is down about 1,400 jobs from pre-pandemic levels.

The post Record employment posted in Oregon sectors, but recovery remains uneven appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Governor, health experts brace Oregonians for a serious impact from Omicron by February

In the past week, the Covid-19 outlook for Oregon shifted dramatically, with the state now facing the prospect of having the highest surge yet of infections and hospitalizations. A new forecast by Oregon Health & Science University indicates that more than 3,000 people would need to be hospitalized in Oregon by early February, surpassing the […] The post Governor, health experts brace Oregonians for a serious impact from Omicron by February appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Forecast predicts Omicron will take a heavy toll in Oregon

Oregon is facing a surge from the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that by early February could put twice as many people in the hospital as the Delta variant, state officials announced Friday. That forecast, by Oregon Health & Science University, comes as infections and hospitalization from the Delta variant are waning. The forecast shows […] The post Forecast predicts Omicron will take a heavy toll in Oregon appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon legislators will try again to restore prisoners’ voting rights

Oregon legislators stymied in their attempt earlier this year to restore voting rights to thousands of incarcerated Oregonians will try again in 2022. Rep. Lisa Reynolds, D-Portland, announced Thursday that she plans to introduce legislation for the February session of the Oregon Legislature to restore voting rights to people serving time for felonies. If passed, […] The post Oregon legislators will try again to restore prisoners’ voting rights appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Democrats in Oregon are in charge and they need to govern to stop the string of failures

It used to be that progressives were criticized for trying to do too much or move too fast. Now, the criticisms I hear are all about not getting things done or responding too slowly to the demands of the moment. I’m not thinking of the Biden administration, still in its first year, but of the […] The post Democrats in Oregon are in charge and they need to govern to stop the string of failures appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Business
Local
Oregon Government
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State audit finds $1.6 million in likely inappropriate Medicaid payments related to hospital stays

A state audit of Medicaid payments by the Oregon Health Authority found that $1.6 million was likely spent on services that were not allowed while patients were in the hospital. The audit was narrow: The Secretary of State’s office studied payments related to 25 people who were hospitalized for at least three days between January […] The post State audit finds $1.6 million in likely inappropriate Medicaid payments related to hospital stays appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
HEALTH
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Hunters, animal rights group raise reward for information on poisoned wolves

The unsolved, illegal killing of eight wolves in northeast Oregon earlier this year has riled up everyone from animal rights groups to a hunting association, driving up the reward for information about who poisoned the animals.  The fund grew by more than $20,000 in just two weeks with the addition of thousands of dollars from […] The post Hunters, animal rights group raise reward for information on poisoned wolves appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon farmers and ranchers likely to see $100 million in fresh state relief

Oregon lawmakers on Monday will consider a disaster relief package of nearly $100 million to help Oregon farmers, ranchers and irrigation districts recover from two years of wildfires, ice, excessive heat and drought.  The Oregon Legislature convenes in what is expected to be a one-day session originally set to consider increasing rent relief. But Gov. […] The post Oregon farmers and ranchers likely to see $100 million in fresh state relief appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

As health officials expected, Omicron detected in Oregon but few details available

Omicron has come to Oregon. The Oregon Health Authority announced Monday evening that the highly infectious strain had been detected in three people in their 20s or 30s who have been fully vaccinated. The agency did not release any details about their identities, including their gender. The agency also said it does not yet have […] The post As health officials expected, Omicron detected in Oregon but few details available appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocational Rehabilitation#Community Hospitals#The Employment Department#Oregonians
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon legislators extend eviction protection, approve $400 million for landlords, farmers

Thousands of Oregon renters who faced the threat of receiving an eviction notice for Christmas are safe after the Legislature voted Monday to extend a safe harbor period and allocate another $215 million toward stopping evictions. Along with providing more money, the chairs of the House and Senate housing committees sent Secretary of State Shemia […] The post Oregon legislators extend eviction protection, approve $400 million for landlords, farmers appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Haaland promises governors federal help for fires, drought

 U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland pledged federal resources and cooperation with governors from 19 Western states to tackle wildfire resilience, drought management, oil and gas cleanup efforts and other issues made more difficult by climate change.  Speaking at the Western Governors Association meeting outside San Diego on Thursday, Haaland touted funding for Interior priorities in […] The post Haaland promises governors federal help for fires, drought appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
U.S. POLITICS
Oregon Capital Chronicle

A lack of affordable housing, child care holding Oregon back, agency says

Oregon’s latest economic forecast paints a rosy picture of the state’s recovery. Wages have grown and household spending is strong. In a year, employment is expected to be fully recovered. But not everyone is enjoying a robust recovery, which is something Business Oregon, the state’s economic development agency, aims to fix. This summer it secured […] The post A lack of affordable housing, child care holding Oregon back, agency says appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon state senator asked to act on shifting counties to Idaho – a request he sought

An eastern Oregon legislator is being called on his declaration that he would advance the idea of moving portions of Oregon to Idaho – if county commissioners asked. Such legislation would be a big step forward for a quixotic political effort to reject governance by Oregon officials and seek the embrace of a more Republican, […] The post Oregon state senator asked to act on shifting counties to Idaho – a request he sought appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregonians faced dozens of price increases for drugs last year

Drug prices rose again last year for dozens of drugs in Oregon, and nearly 200 new higher-priced drugs hit the market. Those are two highlights from Oregon’s latest drug price transparency report, which will be released next week. Key points were covered on Wednesday at a meeting that brought together lawmakers, experts and officials involved […] The post Oregonians faced dozens of price increases for drugs last year appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon airports big and small ready to improve with millions coming from infrastructure package

The new federal infrastructure package set to bring more than $200 million to Oregon airports couldn’t have come at a better time for Eugene’s Mahlon Sweet Field. The airport, already the second largest in Oregon, just added service from an eighth airline and started a year-long study into what it needs to meet current and […] The post Oregon airports big and small ready to improve with millions coming from infrastructure package appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Lessons from the past show using Oregon pension investments for political points isn’t wise

Suppose you’re retired and living off your modest 401-K savings. And suppose I suggested you sell your stocks in fossil fuel corporations. You might check your account and discover energy stocks are up more than 20 percent this year. Then you might then tell me you’d feel better if I kept my nose out of […] The post Lessons from the past show using Oregon pension investments for political points isn’t wise appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Investments needed in higher ed, job training to recover from pandemic, Oregon leaders say

Oregon can’t recover jobs lost during the pandemic and meet the needs of industry without new investments in training the workforce, state leaders declared Monday. Gov. Kate Brown and Ben Cannon, executive director of the state Higher Education Coordinating Commission, underscored that point in speeches to an annual gathering of business leaders and public officials. […] The post Investments needed in higher ed, job training to recover from pandemic, Oregon leaders say appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

State work group targets stress and attrition among Oregon school employees

In a meeting with Portland teachers last month, state Senator Michael Dembrow, D-Portland, “really got an earful” about how bad staff shortages had gotten. A lack of substitute teachers, special education teachers and paraprofessionals as well as classified workers such as bus drivers and janitors had many school employees taking on extra work and being […] The post State work group targets stress and attrition among Oregon school employees appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Brown calls for $200 million in workforce spending, offers few details

PORTLAND – Gov. Kate Brown used an annual gathering of Oregon politicians and business leaders to push for a new $200 million package she plans to seek during the 2022 legislative session.  During a brief speech responding to the Oregon Business Council’s plan for the next decade, Brown urged a crowd at the Oregon Convention […] The post Brown calls for $200 million in workforce spending, offers few details appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
PORTLAND, OR
Oregon Capital Chronicle

DEQ staff drops carbon sequestration plan recommended by state advisory groups

Advisers to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality say a new climate change program ignored their recommendations and those of the state’s Global Warming Commission, missing an opportunity to invest in forests and agricultural land to cut greenhouse gas emissions. The Climate Protection Program is a set of regulations that charge heavy polluters in the […] The post DEQ staff drops carbon sequestration plan recommended by state advisory groups appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
POLITICS
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Christmas tree growers adapt to Oregon’s destructive heat wave

The summer’s extreme heat wave decimated scores of Christmas trees. Many older trees suffered sunburn while many seedlings were killed. But don’t worry about scoring a tree for your home this season. “There will be plenty of trees,” said Chal Landgren, Christmas tree specialist at Oregon State University’s Extension Service. “But I would suggest people […] The post Christmas tree growers adapt to Oregon’s destructive heat wave appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
OREGON STATE
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon Capital Chronicle

Salem, OR
147
Followers
72
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

The Oregon Capital Chronicle, founded in 2021, is a professional, nonprofit news organization. We focus on deep and useful reporting on Oregon state government, politics and policy. Staffed by experienced journalists, the Capital Chronicle helps readers understand how those in government are using – or abusing – their power, what’s happening to taxpayer dollars, and how citizens can stake a bigger role in big decisions. Our journalists believe in fair, honest reporting that is also fearless. We are here to serve only the interests of Oregonians – no party, no business power, no private beneficiary. We are accountable to our readers for our performance. We strive for accuracy, but Oregon Capital Chronicle also is honest about its mistakes and promptly corrects them. As a nonprofit, the generosity of donors guides the future of Oregon Capital Chronicle. Support through tax-deductible donations allows us to retain our independence – and to grow to serve Oregon with even more important journalism that otherwise is disappearing too fast. Oregon Capital Chronicle is an affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Capital Chronicle retains full editorial independence, meaning decisions about news and coverage are made by Oregonians for Oregonians.

 https://oregoncapitalchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy