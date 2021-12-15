Police release further details on crash that left three people dead

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police released further details Wednesday about a crash that killed three people and injured a fourth.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Cottage Grove Road at Cottage Court on Tuesday, just after 9:21 a.m, near Highway 51/Stoughton Road.

Police said a gray sedan was traveling west on Cottage Grove Road when the driver ran a red light and struck a black SUV. Police said the sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Both drivers were killed by the impact. A passenger in the SUV was also killed.

Police said a passenger in the sedan was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

