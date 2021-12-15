ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Police release further details on crash that left three people dead

By Kyle Jones
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x8mWj_0dNUEkVP00

MADISON, Wis. – Madison Police released further details Wednesday about a crash that killed three people and injured a fourth.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Cottage Grove Road at Cottage Court on Tuesday, just after 9:21 a.m, near Highway 51/Stoughton Road.

RELATED: Cottage Grove Road reopens after deadly crash that killed three people

Police said a gray sedan was traveling west on Cottage Grove Road when the driver ran a red light and struck a black SUV. Police said the sedan was traveling at a high rate of speed.

Both drivers were killed by the impact. A passenger in the SUV was also killed.

Police said a passenger in the sedan was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Madison, WI
Accidents
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

State Patrol: Semi truck driver under the influence leads troopers on pursuit on Interstate 39/90/94 in Columbia Co.

POYNETTE, Wis. — A 27-year-old Iowa man was arrested Friday evening after the Wisconsin State Patrol said he led them on a pursuit along Interstate 39/90/94 while under the influence behind the wheel of a semi truck. The state patrol said it received a complaint around 5:55 p.m. of the semi passing traffic on the shoulder of the interstate near...
WISCONSIN STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Man accused in deadly 2020 west side crash reaches plea deal

MADISON, Wis. — A man who was accused of causing a deadly crash on Madison’s west side last year has been convicted after reaching a plea deal. Court records show 20-year-old Maurice Chandler pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree reckless injury and one count of homicide by vehicle while using a controlled substance Thursday. In exchange, Dane County prosecutors dropped 14 other charges, including a first-degree reckless homicide charge.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Traffic Accident#Cottage Court#Suv#Channel 3000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Highway reopened day after deadly crash, train derailment

A highway in northeastern Wisconsin has reopened, a day after a chain reaction crash in foggy weather killed one driver and caused some train cars to derail. Highway 141 in Marinette County was cleared and open at 12:15 p.m. Thursday. Sheriff’s officials say very low visibility led to the collision involving two dump trucks, a large service van and an Escanaba & Lake Superior train about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. The train was crossing the highway and the service van had stopped in a northbound lane. A dump truck crashed into the back of the van, killing its driver.  Authorities say a second dump truck then struck the first dump truck and hit the train with such force that it caused the derailment. 
MARINETTE COUNTY, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Two-vehicle crash causes backups on EB Beltline near Rimrock Road

MADISON, Wis. — All lanes of the eastbound Beltline have reopened Thursday night following a two-vehicle crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. All lanes were reported open around 7:10 p.m. Dane County dispatch said two vehicles were involved. It’s unclear if anyone was injured. No further details were immediately available. COPYRIGHT...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Portage Walmart evacuated due to gas leak

PORTAGE, Wis. — The Portage Walmart is being evacuated due to a reported gas leak Thursday afternoon, Columbia County dispatch confirmed. Fire crews were called to the store on New Pinery Road just after 12:45 p.m. A dispatcher said the area is being blocked off as a precaution and that no injuries have been reported. Further details were not immediately...
PORTAGE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
477K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy