Alabama State

A convicted kidnapper was accidentally released from an Alabama jail, and police can't find him, report says

By Sophia Ankel
 4 days ago
Police tape. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
  • Matthew Amos Burke is missing after he was mistakenly released from jail, The Birmingham News reported.
  • He was sentenced last month to 17 years in an Alabama jail for kidnapping a businessman.
  • Burke was accidentally released because of missing paperwork, The Birmingham News reported.

A convicted kidnapper was accidentally released from an Alabama jail and is now missing, law-enforcement said Tuesday, The Birmingham News reported Tuesday.

Matthew Amos Burke, 35, was given a 17-year sentence last month after pleading guilty to bank fraud and the kidnap of the businessman Elton B. Stephens, Jr., The Birmingham News reported, citing court documents. Both were federal charges, The Birmingham News reported.

In November, US Marshals placed Burke on a federal detainer, meaning he would be turned over to federal authorities once he was done with his state charges, the outlet reported.

Burke's state charges were dismissed after a court appearance on Friday, The Birmingham News reported, citing legal records.

Burke was transferred to the Jefferson County Jail from an unnamed neighboring agency last month to attend the court hearing, and was subsequently released, Jefferson County Sheriff's Sgt. Joni Money said, according to The Birmingham News.

During the transfer, "there was no documentation left to notify jail personnel that Burke had been sentenced by another court and was not to be released," Money said.

Convicted kidnapper Matthew Amos Burke. Jefferson County Jail

Burke was released at 3:23 p.m. last Friday, The Birmingham News reported, citing jail records.

US Marshal Marty Keely told The Birmingham News they were investigating the issue.

"We are actively looking for him,'' Keely told The Birmingham News, adding that he only found out about the case on Monday.

Burke and his girlfriend broke into Stephens' rental home in September 2020, and stole a car, guns, and jewelry, WIAT reported. The couple then took Stephens to their home and held him there for eight hours, during which they forced him to wire $250,000 to them for his release, before eventually releasing Stephens unharmed, The Birmingham News reported.

The girlfriend, Tabatha Hodge, also pleaded guilty to kidnapping and bank fraud, and was sentenced to 12 years in prison, the two outlets said.

Stephens' attorney said Burke could face an additional five years in prison if convicted of escape.

"Perhaps that will be enough incentive for Mr. Burke to turn himself in," Tommy Spina said, according to The Birmingham News.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Comments / 25

Chad Sourceone
4d ago

I would like to point out that he did not escape. He deserves to be in prison but this is not escaping.

15
Michael Dodge
4d ago

Whomever was responsible for this disaster should be Terminated Immediately

15
Unique Starr
4d ago

Convicted last month how they accidentally let him out when only convicted a month

7
