Update 1.08 is now available for Call of Duty: Vanguard, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the Season One update for Vanguard, adding all-new maps and modes to the game. For Warzone players, this update also marks the end of Verdansk and the beginning of Caldera, the new battle royale map going forward. There’s a lot to enjoy in this update, but not everything will be available on day one. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Vanguard update 1.08.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO