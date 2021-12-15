ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blinken cuts foreign trip short over Covid concerns

By Quint Forgey
 4 days ago
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken addresses to staff at the U.S. Embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. | Olivier Douliery/AP Photo

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is cutting short his weeklong overseas trip and returning to Washington, D.C., due to reasons related to Covid-19, the State Department announced on Wednesday.

In a call with Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, Blinken “expressed his deep regret” that he would not be traveling on to Bangkok from Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

“[Blinken] explained that, in order to mitigate the risk of the spread of COVID-19 and to prioritize the health and safety of the U.S. traveling party and those they would otherwise come into contact with, the Secretary would be returning to Washington, D.C. out of an abundance of caution,” Price said.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for additional information regarding the change in Blinken’s travel plans.

Blinken departed on his trip abroad last Thursday and has visited the United Kingdom, Indonesia and Malaysia since then. He was still scheduled to travel to Thailand and Hawaii and to conclude his official travel on Friday.

fox40jackson.com

Two more test positive for COVID-19 on trip with Sec. Blinken

Another two individuals on the week-long trip with Secretary of State Antony Blinken were discovered to have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to reports Friday. Two Air Force crew members on the secretary’s flight contracted the deadly disease, the Department of Defense (DOD) confirmed after the trip ended early due to a positive test by a member of the traveling press pool Wednesday.
Reuters

Blinken halts Asia trip after COVID-19 case in U.S. travelling group

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday cut short a brief trip to Southeast Asia, aimed at revitalising relations in a region where China's influence has grown, after a COVID-19 case in the press corps accompanying him. Blinken had been due to hold...
Daily Mail

Blinken cuts short his trip in Southeast Asia that was meant to bolster ties amid China concerns after reporter traveling with him tests positive for COVID

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken cut short his brief trip to Southeast Asia on Wednesday after a journalist in the press corps accompanying him tested positive for COVID-19. The visit to Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand was aimed at revitalizing relations in a region where China's influence has grown. Blinken...
WHIO Dayton

Blinken faces global challenges in round-the-world trip

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken will confront a number of daunting global challenges as he embarks this week on an around-the-world diplomatic tour that will test the Biden administration’s resolve on various fronts . From Russia and Ukraine to China and Myanmar, Blinken...
Reuters

UK's Sunak cuts short U.S. trip to discuss new COVID-19 aid

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters) - British finance minister Rishi Sunak cut short an official trip to the United States on Thursday to consider help for COVID-hit hospitality businesses but said firms were already receiving support through tax reliefs. Britain has reported record numbers of new COVID-19 infections for two days...
POLITICO

The military’s vaccination discharges have begun

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. PROGRAMMING NOTE: National Security Daily won’t publish from Mon., Dec. 20 to Fri., Dec. 31. We’ll be back on our normal schedule on Mon., Jan. 3. Happy holidays!. Thousands of soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines should start...
POLITICO

Covid’s deadly trade-offs, by the numbers: How each state has fared in the pandemic

From the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, the toughest decisions about how to combat the virus fell on state leaders. Which businesses should stay open and which should shut their doors? Should schools close and for how long? Should masks be mandated?. The answers weren’t obvious. State officials had...
Army Times

Blinken vows more US military might in Indo-Pacific to push back against China

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — The United States will expand its military and economic relationships with partners in Asia to push back against China’s increasing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Tuesday. Blinken said the Biden administration is committed to maintaining peace and prosperity...
Daily Mail

Vaccinated AND boosted Democrat senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker BOTH contract COVID and say they’re suffering mild symptoms 18 months after Warren’s brother died of virus

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker have both tested positive for COVID-19 and tweeted news of their diagnoses on Sunday. Warren, 72, was the first to announce her diagnosis and said her infection was mild and that she had both vaccine doses as well as her booster shot.
Axios

Washington state senator dies month after revealing COVID illness

Washinton state Sen. Doug Ericksen, a rigid conservative, died last Friday at age 52, his family confirmed in a statement Saturday. Why it matters: The Washington Republican's death Friday came a month after he told a local radio station that he had tested positive for coronavirus while in El Salvador, per CNN. Ericksen's cause of death has not been made public.
