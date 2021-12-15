ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Bears president Ted Phillips has discussed distancing himself from football operations

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
The dysfunction surrounding the Chicago Bears hasn’t been limited to just this season, although the Bears’ failure of a 2021 season has brought heat on the organization.

When looking at the failure of this team at present, the blame runs deeper than just head coach Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace. Nagy is gone after this season, and possibly Pace, as well.

It starts with the men that are responsible for Pace and Nagy, the men who doubled down last offseason when they opted to put their faith in both to get the Bears to where they needed to get — Chairman George McCaskey and President/CEO Ted Phillips.

Dan Wiederer of the Chicago Tribune revealed an interesting nugget about Phillips, which indicates he’s discussed distancing himself from football operations in order to get a football guy in place to fix things.

According to multiple sources connected to the team, Phillips has privately discussed distancing himself from football operations in recent months, making a frank acknowledgement to some confidants that the organization would benefit from a leader with greater football aptitude to oversee those in charge of the on-field product.

The call for Phillips’ job — at least in the broader sense of being responsible for football decisions — is nothing new, especially considering the team’s struggles since he was named team president in 1999.

There has been a lot of speculation about the possibility of a front office restructure, which would not only include parting ways with Nagy and Pace but also bringing in a football executive who knows how to run things.

While we’re about four weeks from really seeing how this all plays out, it’s clear that there’s plenty of change coming to the Bears this offseason. And a new role for Phillips is just the tip of the iceberg.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

