Samsung clearly wants to make foldable devices mainstream, and, at the moment, it has a bit of a monopoly in that niche market. There are other options, of course, but Huawei’s Mate X2 and Xiaomi’s Mi Mix Fold aren’t as widely available outside of China, and Royole’s FlexPai 2 appearing in the wild is practically unheard of. Those won’t be the only players in the foldable smartphone arena soon, however, and after years of teasing, OPPO might finally dive into the fray as early as next week.

