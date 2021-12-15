ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court Turns Down Emergency Requests for Blocking Vaccine Mandate in NY

By Kaylin
 3 days ago
Some healthcare workers won't be getting what they want when it comes to the coronavirus vaccine mandate in New York. As more emergency requests for blocking the mandate make their way to the Supreme Court, officials keep turning them away. The New York Times explains that although the request...

