ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' is a visually stunning epic with a surprising amount of heart. This is why it's Insider's movie of the year.

By Libby Torres
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CRvRv_0dNUDrP300
  • "Dune" has been named Insider's movie of the year.
  • Directed by Denis Villeneuve, "Dune" features stunning visuals and a star-studded cast.
  • While the world of the film was a welcome escape, the central story was surprisingly relatable.

Set thousands of years in the future, in a world where warring Houses fight for control of precious resources, Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" is both a sprawling sci-fi epic and a poignant coming-of-age story — and it's Insider's pick for movie of the year.

Villeneuve's film, based on the 1965 novel of the same name by Frank Herbert, isn't the first attempt at translating this complex story to the screen. Herbert's novel was previously adapted by David Lynch in a controversial 1984 film that starred Kyle MacLachlan, Sting, and Patrick Stewart, among others, and featured a soundtrack by Toto. A 2001 miniseries also attempted to capture Herbert's richly-crafted world.

Like Herbert's novel and the adaptations before it, Villeneuve's "Dune" follows a young nobleman, Paul Atreides (played by Timothée Chalamet in Villeneuve's version), as he travels with his family from their home planet Caladan to the desert wasteland Arrakis. House Atreides has been instructed to seize control of mining the "spice melange" — an all-important substance that increases awareness and extends the physical life of those who consume it.

When they arrive on Arrakis, however, they quickly learn that multiple forces have conspired to take the planet away from them, leaving Paul and his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), to flee into the open desert and seek the help of the indigenous Fremen people. Paul also comes to realize that he's the Kwisatz Haderach — a long awaited messiah whose coming has been foretold by both Fremen devotees and the powerful Bene Gesserit sisterhood.

But despite its flaws, the movie is both visually stunning and emotionally charged, and seems poised to become the next great sci-fi franchise. It's already earned Villeneuve a well-deserved Golden Globe nomination for best director, as well as 10 Critics' Choice Awards nominations, including for best picture, best director, best screenplay, and best score.

Villeneuve, himself a "Dune" superfan, portrays Arrakis, Caladan, and other major locations from the narrative in breathtaking detail (a battle scene between the Harkonnens and Atreides, as well as the first scenes on Arrakis, were particular standouts). Even smaller, more mundane moments, like a breakfast conversation between Paul and Jessica, instantly transport viewers to the complex, meticulously-crafted world of Villeneuve's "Dune," which provides a welcome break from this year's pandemic-related anxieties.

In many ways, the film is incredibly escapist, like all good sci-fi movies should be. But at the core of "Dune" is a relatable narrative about finding yourself and coming to terms with your destiny — and even if you're not the Kwisatz Haderach like Paul, I think we've all felt similarly overwhelmed by expectations suddenly thrust upon us.

"Dune" is the rare film that effortlessly combines magnificent world-building, memorable characters, and a surprisingly relevant storyline into a visual and thematic feast that's a must-watch for casual fans or Herbert aficionados alike. For some, the sci-fi trappings of the story might be off-putting initially, but even the most jaded of viewers can find something to love in Villeneuve's visually stunning and poignant work.

Anchored by standout performances from Chalamet, Zendaya, Oscar Isaac, and Jason Momoa, "Dune" is undisputably a masterpiece — and the best film of 2021.

This is an opinion column. The thoughts expressed are those of the author(s).

NOW WATCH: How realistic CG talking animals are created for movies at the pioneering visual effects studio Weta Digital

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

‘Nightmare Alley’: Leonardo DiCaprio & Jennifer Lawrence Reportedly Almost Took The Leads In Guillermo Del Toro’s Noir Film

After the release of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Leonardo DiCaprio was reportedly offered quite a few films. Obviously. Reports surfaced that he was offered new films from folks such as Paul Thomas Anderson and Alejandro Innaritu. There were also reports that he was offered a potential role in a Guillermo del Toro film. With Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” getting a bit of a delay, DiCaprio decided to skip the other offers and sign on to film “Don’t Look Up” with director Adam McKay.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Herbert
Person
Rebecca Ferguson
Person
Zendaya
Person
Denis Villeneuve
Person
Jason Momoa
Person
Timothée Chalamet
Person
Kyle Maclachlan
Person
Oscar Isaac
Collider

'Dune 2' Release Date, Cast, Filming Plans & Everything You Need to Know About Denis Villeneuve's Epic Sequel

It’s no secret that Dune is one of the most anticipated movies to release in 2021. The latest feature-length film adaptation of Frank Herbert’s beloved sci-fi novel comes from Denis Villeneuve, the director of Arrival and Blade Runner 2049, and features an all-star cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, Jason Momoa, and Javier Bardem.
MOVIES
Insider

'The Unforgivable' star and director reflect on the Sandra Bullock film's big twist and why it was 'really challenging' to adapt the story from the original miniseries

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for "The Unforgivable." Aisling Franciosi said her favorite scene in "The Unforgivable" involves its big plot twist. Franciosi stars alongside Sandra Bullock, who plays her older sister in the Netflix drama. Warning: This post contains major spoilers for "The Unforgivable." "The Unforgivable," a new film starring...
MOVIES
IGN

IGN's Best Movie of the Year 2021

After the year 2020 kept many people at home, away from movie theaters, 2021 saw a return to the big screen for a bunch of studio films. And while a sense of normalcy in theater-going has yet to fully return, there is no denying that a movie like Warner Bros.' epic Dune remake is best experienced on the big screen. The Denis Villeneuve-directed film also happens to be IGN's best movie of 2021! Once thought to be a book too dense and uncrackable to translate to the big screen - with David Lynch's failed attempt in 1984 standing as one of the main "I told you sos" scaring people into submission -- Frank Herbert's seminal sci-fi novel Dune found itself in dazzlingly daring hands with Villeneuve, who delivered the sweeping, sandy saga in style with amazing imagery and A-list stars. Unleashing only the first half of Herbert's first Dune novel, the film features Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, heir to the powerful House Atreides. He's a cosmic prince in a far-off future where a substance known as the Spice is the most valuable commodity in the known universe. Paul's pop Duke Leto Atreides, played by Oscar Isaac, heeds his emperor's orders and packs up the entire family, relocating to the desert planet Arrakis to take over production of the Spice. As Paul has prophetic dreams of a mysterious girl played by Zendaya and a conniving plot by uggo rivals House Harkonnen takes shape, Villeneuve impresses with his ability to lasso tried and true sci-fi concepts and put a new spin on them. Watch the full video to learn why Dune is the winner of IGN's best movie of 2021 award.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dune Messiah#Sci Fi Movies#Houses#Toto#Fremen
Escapist Magazine

Rendezvous with Rama Movie Coming with Director Denis Villeneuve

Probably the best working science fiction director around has his next job lined up. Denis Villeneuve, who directed the recently released Dune, has signed on to direct a movie adaptation of Rendezvous with Rama, the classic 1973 novel from Arthur C. Clarke. The novel is about a group of space explorers who are tasked with intercepting a spaceship hurtling through the universe, which they believe will lead to humanity’s first contact with an alien race.
MOVIES
Fandango

This Week in Movie News: Denis Villeneuve’s Next Sci-Fi Movie, Florence Pugh Joins ‘Oppenheimer’ and More

Want to know what’s new in theaters this week? Catch these exciting releases on the big screen:. Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is back on the big screen this weekend in the Marvel movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. Tom Holland’s third solo outing as the web-slinging superhero also features the return of villains from previous Spidey franchises, including Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, as Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx as Electro.
MOVIES
No Film School

Denis Villeneuve's Must-See Movie List

How many of Denis Villeneuve's favorite movies have you seen?. We really don't have that many visionary directors working on movies scaled for the big screen anymore. One of the few is Denis Villeneuve. Over the course of his career, he's given many interviews where he's talked about the films...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
theplaylist.net

Denis Villeneuve’s Biggest Film Industry Concern Is Protecting The Theatrical Release Window

The issue of the exclusive theatrical release has been discussed quite a bit in 2021, especially as we watched Warner Bros. release so many films day-and-date on HBO Max and in cinemas. And in just one year, we’ve seen exclusive theatrical windows go from 60 to 90 days to, at most, 45 and in many cases, disappear completely. And this is a concern that worries “Dune” filmmaker Denis Villeneuve.
MOVIES
IGN

The King’s Man Director Explains The Movie’s Surprisingly Serious Tone

The King’s Man director, Matthew Vaughn, has explained that the movie’s somewhat more serious, historical epic tone was influenced by 1975’s The Man Who Would Be King, starring Sean Connery and Michael Cain. Furthermore, he considers any future prequels would share that tone, while the modern day films can be “more fun and gonzo”.
MOVIES
Insider

Insider

220K+
Followers
19K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy