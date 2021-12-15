ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Bubba Wallace opens up about working with team owner Michael Jordan

By Scooby Axson, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 5 days ago

Bubba Wallace says the influence that team owner Michael Jordan has been tremendous for his career.

Wallace joined 23XI Racing team last year that Jordan co-founded with fellow driver Denny Hamlin after coming over from Richard Petty Motorsports.

"M.J. stepping up in a way that he did for me has been — you know, I don't know if I'll ever be able to thank him enough," Wallace told People Magazine. "Just this opportunity this year and moving forward. He gave me an opportunity to shine and put my best foot forward."

In October, Wallace became the first Black driver to win a NASCAR race in nearly six decades when he took the checkered flag in a rain-shortened race at Talladega.

But he also faced backlash after wanting to ban the Confederate flag at race tracks. A noose was also found at his garage at Talladega, in June. An FBI investigation later concluded that no hate crime was committed and the noose had been placed and hanging on the garage door for at least two years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A7WF9_0dNUDOFK00
Oct. 4: Bubba Wallace celebrates after he was announced the winner of the YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Adam Hagy, USA TODAY Sports

He told People last year that his parents would tell him don't pay it any attention and continue to race.

"Let's come back next week and beat their tails,'" Wallace said his parents would say.

Wallace also praised Jordan's knowledge of racing, saying they didn't have to teach the six-time NBA champion much.

"We had to help him get a better understanding for things but it's been a lot of fun working with him and his team getting everybody's feet underneath themselves to make sure we're all doing this right way," Wallace said. "There are so many people involved that we could be here all day thanking them. But it's cool having M.J. — one of the biggest names in the world, that I'm associated with. I definitely don't take that for granted."

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bubba Wallace opens up about working with team owner Michael Jordan

Comments / 10

TheThumper
4d ago

really surprised Jordan doesn't coach Bubba on how to be less offensive. Bubba seems to go out of his way to alienate and offend.

Reply
11
Frank K
3d ago

Why do we have to view a blurb about that loser Bubba Wallace every day….He’s a person that is hyped by the media because he is …for no other reason other than being a black NASCAR driver that has with little talent…..he has lost more fans for nascar than COVID did…..media can not make him likable . He’s nothing more than a car on a track blocking good drivers…..so sad….

Reply(1)
6
Roxie Farless
4d ago

helped your so called career do what? you're a back of the pack driver

Reply(1)
15
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bubba Wallace
Person
Michael Jordan
Person
Denny Hamlin
The Spun

NASCAR World Reacts To Bubba Wallace’s Honest Admission

Few NASCAR drivers have faced as much outside scrutiny and pressure as Bubba Wallace in recent years. The 23XI Racing driver was the only Black driver at the sport’s highest level. He’s also now driving for Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin’s racing team. Wallace, though, has made...
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Fbi Investigation#Jordan Co#People Magazine#Talladega#Confederate#Fbi#Usa Today Sports
Popculture

NASCAR's Bubba Wallace Reflects on Earning Historic Cup Series Race Victory (Exclusive)

Bubba Wallace made history during the NASCAR 2021 season. On Oct. 4, Wallace earned his first Cup Series race win, placing first in the Yeallwood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway in Alabama. Wallace became the first Black driver to a win Cup Series race since Wendell Scott in 1963. PopCulture.com recently caught up with Wallace, and he revealed that he knew he had a great chance of winning a few days before the race.
MOTORSPORTS
Robb Report

A Ticket Stub to Michael Jordan’s 1984 NBA Debut Nets a Record $264,000

It’s not just Michael Jordan‘s sneakers and trading cards that sell for jaw-dropping prices. You can now say the same thing for ticket stubs to his games, too. A ticket from His Airness’s NBA debut sold for $264,000 at an auction operated by Huggins & Scott Auctions early Friday morning, reports ESPN. The ticket is for the October 26, 1984 game between the Chicago Bulls and Washington Bullets (now the Wizards) at Chicago Stadium, which the home team won 109 to 93. Despite the hype surrounding Jordan, it’s unlikely that many expected that game to be the start of what is widely...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
racer.com

NASCAR set for 670hp at most tracks for 2022

During the final day of Next Gen testing at Charlotte Motor Speedway, NASCAR announced a horsepower change for the 2022 Cup Series. NASCAR senior vice president and chief racing development officer Steve O’Donnell said teams would likely run 670hp engines at all tracks next season except for the superspeedways of Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway. It may also run at Atlanta Motor Speedway, which is undergoing a reprofile and repave.
MOTORSPORTS
basketball-addict.com

Frank Vogel breaks down Isaiah Thomas’ role for Lakers

Isaiah Thomas is running it back with LeBron James after the Los Angeles Lakers sent several players into the NBA’s health and safety protocols. After balling out in the G-League, Thomas received a 10-day contract from Los Angeles to help them replace some of their key players. One of the players Thomas was seemingly going […] The post Frank Vogel breaks down Isaiah Thomas’ role for Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
Motorsport.com

Crew chief Drew Blickensderfer to leave FRM

The veteran CC has spent nearly 400 races atop the pit box at the Cup level. He worked with Roush Fenway Racing, Richard Petty Motorsports, and Richard Childress Racing before joining Front Row Motorsports in 2019. Blickensderfer won in his very first race as a Cup Series crew chief, taking...
MOTORSPORTS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

321K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy