MI House Democrats introduce legislation to allow ranked-choice voting

The Senate Elections, Election Process Reform and Ethics Committee took testimony on legislation that would allow for top-five primaries and instant runoff voting for the offices of U.S. Senate and Congress. Also known as ranked choice voting, RCV is an electoral system in which voters rank candidates by preference on their ballots, according to Ballotpedia. If a candidate wins a majority of first-preference votes, he or she is declared the winner. If no candidate wins a majority of first-preference votes, the candidate with the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated. First-preference votes cast for the failed candidate are eliminated, lifting the second-preference choices indicated on those ballots. A new tally is conducted to determine whether any candidate has won a majority of the adjusted votes. The process is repeated until a candidate wins an outright majority. During the public hearing, Katherine Gehl, co-founder of Democracy Found and author of The Politics Industry, highlights voting and voter turnout issues with the current system in regards to primaries and general elections.

ELECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO