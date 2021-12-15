ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Minecraft racks up over a trillion views on YouTube

By Tom West
trueachievements.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYouTube has published an article, announcing that Minecraft videos on the platform have racked up one trillion views over the last 12 years. Minecraft’s popularity almost seems to be endless, and according to some new data released by YouTube (thanks, VG247), the block chopping video game’s popularity is only growing. The...

www.trueachievements.com

Phandroid

Google TV and Pluto TV partner to bring you 300 free live TV channels, and more

Introduced a little over a year ago, Google TV continues to expand its reach into more homes with devices like the Chromecast with Google TV and new TV sets that are powered by the interface. One area where Google TV was lacking was in the live TV department, as you were forced to rely on third-party apps. But with an upcoming update, that’s all about to change as Google TV and Pluto TV have partnered up to provide over 300 live TV channels.
DIY Musician Blog

How an indie artist increased their YouTube views 1550%

If you’ve ever run ads for your music, you know it’s important to focus on your goals. Starting with a goal is key. But what happens when you begin with one goal and your campaign takes an unexpected turn?. I had the privilege to sit down with Sean...
thefocus.news

What is YouTube celebrating today as logo shows one trillion?

YouTube’s logo is looking a little different today, with one trillion next to its iconic play button. So, what is the platform celebrating today?. YouTube rarely changes its logo but, when it does, every user is wondering what’s going on. The last memorable logo change came in February...
IN THIS ARTICLE
dexerto.com

YouTuber Ryan Trahan spends two days straight in Minecraft VR

YouTuber Ryan Trahan spent 33 hours playing Minecraft in virtual reality. The 23-year-old content creator used VR to simulate 100 days in the Mojang title. Despite releasing over a decade ago, Minecraft is still one of the most popular video games in 2021. Millions of players around the world spend countless hours every day getting lost in their custom-created worlds.
trueachievements.com

Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles brings squishy platforming to Xbox in 2022

Play as a squishy bio-luminescent mote in Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles, as you attempt to find your missing friend, Mastermote, in an underwater neon world. If 2022’s current lineup of action-heavy titles has you wishing for a more relaxed experience to look forward to, then Lumote: The Mastermote Chronicles might be what you need. It’s a 3D puzzle platforming game that takes place in a beautiful underwater world (The Great Depths) filled with neon colours, and colourful squishy little creatures.
trueachievements.com

ICYMI: a weekly round-up of the biggest Xbox news stories from TrueAchievements

It may seem like a quieter week after The Game Awards drowned us all with killer announcements, but we've still had a ton of things to get excited about. There's been plenty of news, announcements, updates, Game Pass additions, and more — Heidi even managed to steal our last review of the year! Let's get into it, shall we...
Sportico

Disney, Google Reach Deal for YouTube TV

Disney and Google said they reached a deal to restore ESPN, ABC and other channels to YouTube TV, two days after a contract dispute knocked them off the streamer, Variety reports. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Google said the price for YouTube TV would remain $64.99/month with the Disney renewal but that it would still grant the $15 credit to users that it promised when the networks went dark Friday night after the companies had failed to reach a new deal. “We have already started to restore access to Disney networks like ESPN and FX, including their live and on-demand...
The FADER

FKA twigs and Central Cee share “Measure of a Man” music video

FKA twigs began her journey to experimental pop auteur on the back of a remarkable string of music videos, and it's rare that her more recent output is anything less than impressive. Her latest visuals are for "Measure of a Man," her grime-ified James Bond theme for the upcoming spy film The King's Man, out December 22. Lots of videos for movie soundtrack singles can lean too heavily on the thing it's promoting, a trap "Measure of a Man" evades thanks primarily to twigs' incredible dancing across director Diana Kunst's stylized settings.
Elite Daily

Chloe Shut Down The AMAs Stage With Fire Choreo And Flawless Vocals

Chloe first stole hearts as part of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, and now, she’s making major waves as a solo artist. The songstress hit the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards to perform her new single “Have Mercy,” and it’s safe to say she left it all on the stage. Chloe twerked her heart out while delivering flawless vocals, and Twitter was extremely impressed.
thatgrapejuice.net

AMAs 2021: Chloe Bailey Joins Performer Line-Up

The American Music Awards 2021 are but a day away and the performer line-up has just received a seismic boost. Because Chloey Bailey has been confirmed to blaze the stage. Organizers for the event announced that the rising solo star will deliver a dynamic rendition of her break-out hit ‘Have Mercy’ live from the Xfinity stage.
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
Pitchfork

Watch Chlöe Perform “Have Mercy” at 2021 AMAs

Chlöe, best known as Chloe Bailey of the sister duo Chloe x Halle—was among the performers tonight at the 2021 American Music Awards. She took the AMAs stage with a performance of her solo single “Have Mercy.” Watch it happen below. Chlöe previously performed the song on The Tonight Show...
BGR.com

The final season of this pulse-pounding Netflix sci-fi series has viewers going wild

Don't Miss: 100+ crazy Amazon Cyber Week deals you can get on Thursday December is shaping up to be quite a jam-packed month full of exciting new content from Netflix. To list just a few examples, we’ll have super-buzzy new films that critics are already salivating over (The Power of the Dog, The Hand of God). Plus tons of new shows and new seasons of existing shows, like sophomore seasons of The Witcher and Emily in Paris. Meanwhile, December 1 also gave us a new season of a fan favorite: Lost in Space, which is actually ending with this third and...
Deadline

Reggaeton Star Karol G Okay But Sore After Massive Fall During Performance – Video

Colombian singer Karol G is sore all over but basically okay after suffering a long fall on a stage staircase. Performing on Friday at the FTX Arena in Miami, the Colombian reggaeton star started to descend a long staircase at the start of a song. But as the footage shows, she missed a step and went tumbling down. Fortunately, she quickly recovered, and the crowd cheered as she arose from the bottom of the stairs and continued on. “All my nails broke, I think my knee broke. Everything hurts,” she told the crowd in Spanish later in the show. “After having filled this arena for the first time in my life… I wanted it to be perfect,” she added. Carolina Giraldo Navarro is a 30-year-old singer. She won the Latin Grammy Award for best New Artist in 2018 and has been nominated for several Billboard Latin Music awards. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carlos Adyan (@carlosadyan)
