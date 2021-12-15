FORECAST: A Weather Alert day today, with wind gusts into the 60s.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain is moving in overnight and continues Tuesday, with a few thunderstorms. Rain will start close to midnight, then scattered thunderstorms Tuesday. Tuesday thunderstorms could be scattered, somewhat hit-and-miss. But there is a marginal risk of a severe thunderstorm or two, also. The main thunderstorm risk is gusty winds, but also a very small chance of a waterspout or a small and brief tornado. The rain and storms will end Tuesday evening, then much cooler and drier air pushes in Wednesday with gusty northwest winds. You may want a jacket Thursday and Christmas Eve mornings. Then the next warming trend starts Christmas today. Some 80° high temperatures are possible again after Christmas Day. And we’re back to our very dry weather pattern again.

SARASOTA, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO