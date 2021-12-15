ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORECAST: A Weather Alert day today, with wind gusts into the 60s.

KCTV 5
 4 days ago

Wind gusts into the 60s today, with sustained...

www.kctv5.com

Mysuncoast.com

First Alert Weather Day Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rain is moving in overnight and continues Tuesday, with a few thunderstorms. Rain will start close to midnight, then scattered thunderstorms Tuesday. Tuesday thunderstorms could be scattered, somewhat hit-and-miss. But there is a marginal risk of a severe thunderstorm or two, also. The main thunderstorm risk is gusty winds, but also a very small chance of a waterspout or a small and brief tornado. The rain and storms will end Tuesday evening, then much cooler and drier air pushes in Wednesday with gusty northwest winds. You may want a jacket Thursday and Christmas Eve mornings. Then the next warming trend starts Christmas today. Some 80° high temperatures are possible again after Christmas Day. And we’re back to our very dry weather pattern again.
SARASOTA, FL
KCTV 5

FORECAST: Cold and dreary Sunday followed by warmer temps this week

Some of the coldest air of the season is on our doorstep this morning with temperatures in the teens for many. Where clouds have managed to stick around, temperatures are still in the low-20s. We should be able to shake the clouds later in the day and warm into the upper-30s by this afternoon, pretty close to "normal" temperatures for this time of year. Warmer temperatures arrive tomorrow, in the upper-40s and stay through the Christmas holiday. We could see 60s on Christmas Eve and mid- to upper-50s for Christmas Day.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
KCTV 5

Weather Blog: Kansas City feels like spring as winter begins

It’s no surprise to Kansas Citians that this December has been unusually warm. Not to mention a very dry one as well with only 0.19” of rain picked up at KCI and still no measurable snow. Normally, Kansas City sees its first measurable snowfall (0.10” or greater) by late November.
KANSAS CITY, MO

