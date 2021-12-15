ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

All Mariah Carey Wants for Christmas Is a Tree (or Four) in Every Room

By Anna Fixsen
ELLE DECOR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one can do Christmas quite like Mariah Carey. Who else, after all, could boast a freshly Diamond-certified holiday anthem, drop a new Christmas single, host a glittery seasonal spectacular, and reveal her own holiday menu at McDonald’s—all in the span of a month?. It comes as...

www.elledecor.com

Comments / 8

Dsmartest
3d ago

beautiful........great job!!! all I want for Christmas is a small couch comfy for my old age......simple soft and comfy! on my Santa list.... 😁

Reply(1)
3
Related
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey Shades Nick Cannon For Not Marrying The Mothers Of His Other Children — Watch

Mariah Carey had quite the shady response about her ex Nick Cannon when an interviewer brought up the five children that Nick has with three other women. Nobody is off limits to Mariah Carey‘s shade — not even her ex-husband, Nick Cannon. Mariah, 52, had her latest epic shade moment during an interview with Entertainment Tonight about her upcoming Christmas plans, when host Kevin Frazier broached the subject of Nick’s five children that he shares with three different women, in addition to his and Mariah’s 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. “So let me ask you this: will any of their stepbrothers or stepsisters enjoy Christmas your way?” Kevin said to Mariah. “Because it’s a special way.” But Mariah didn’t give an exact answer, and instead harped on the fact that Kevin used the term “step” when referring to Monroe and Moroccan’s relations to Nick’s other kids.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
In Style

Mariah Carey's Dating Requirements Include a Very Mariah Carey Stipulation

It's time. Thanksgiving is in the rear-view and Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You" is back on the airwaves — war on Christmas be damned. In a new interview, the reigning Queen of Christmas revealed that the festive season isn't just a major part of her all-encompassing business plan (she has a new special on Apple TV+ this year, of course), the holiday also plays into her dating life. During a chat with E! News' Daily Pop, Carey said that once upon a time, she dated someone who didn't get into the holiday spirit. Naturally, things didn't work out.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Fabolous Admits To Sneaking Out Of Diddy's Party & Mariah Carey's Session

Even with all of the drama that goes down on social media, sometimes our favorite artists give us stories that become pop culture highlights. It has been quite a rough last few weeks with the untimely and devastating deaths of both Young Dolph and Virgil Abloh. The two passed away under drastically different circumstances, but their impacts on the culture cannot be ignored.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mariah Carey
RNB Cincy 100.3

Are Beyoncé & Mariah Carey A Match For VERZUZ?

Following viral VERZUZ battles with Brandy versus Monica, Ashanti versus Keyshia Cole, Erykah Badu versus Jill Scott and most recently Chaka Khan vs Stephanie Mills, it now appears the masses want to see two more R&B divas go hit for hit: pop queens Mariah Carey and Beyoncé.
CELEBRITIES
People

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Food Every Day Until Christmas Eve, Thanks to Mariah Carey

McDonald's customers owe a big thank you to Mariah Carey. On Monday, the Grammy-winning singer gave fans of the Golden Arches a real treat: free Big Macs. This is just the first free item offered on McDonald's Mariah Menu, which launched on Monday. It offers customers who spend $1 or more on the McDonald's app 12 days of Carey's favorite menu items for free — from the classic cheeseburger and Big Mac to soft-baked chocolate chip cookies and McDonald's signature baked apple pie.
RESTAURANTS
Vibe

Mariah Carey Releases New Commercial For Mariah Menu At McDonald’s

Mariah Carey made a list and checked it twice as she prepares for the arrival of the Mariah Menu at McDonald’s this holiday season. Starting on Monday (Dec. 13), the specially-curated menu featuring a range of the singer’s favorite items will be available via the McDonald’s app with the $1 minimum daily purchase. In the new commercial for the Mariah menu, decorative lights flicker to the tune of Carey’s holiday hit, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” which is now certified Diamond and has tallied over 1 billion streams on Spotify. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mariah...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Woman sings anti-vax version of Mariah Carey song and it’s every bit as cringe as you’d expect

It’s no secret that some people are against the Covid-19 vaccine and aren’t afraid to express it.But one woman at a San Diego, California county meeting took it a step further by performing an anti-vax rendition of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas is You”- and it’s as cringey as you would expect.At the San Diego County Board of Supervisors meeting, the woman, who identified herself as Bridgette, wore a Santa hat and a red shirt as she strode up to the podium to sing.She then performed a heavily altered version of Carey’s song, which included lyrics condemning...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Trees#Tree#Mcdonald#Mtv#Cribs
95.5 FM WIFC

Mariah Carey mesmerized by neighborhood’s synchronized Christmas light display

Mariah Carey is largely considered the end-all of all things holiday related, so you can imagine one neighborhood’s delight when its synchronized light display earned a thumbs-up from the self-professed “Queen of Christmas.”. A Mariah fan captured a video of the twinkling lights that were choreographed to her...
MUSIC
Time Out Global

Mariah Carey is doing announcements on the tube

Everyone knows that the real face of Christmas isn’t the big guy with the red-and-white suit, aka yer man Father Christmas. It’s Mariah Carey, obviously. And in some nice festive news to distract us from all The Doom, the ‘All I Want for Christmas Is You’ singer is now doing announcements on the London Underground network. Yes, really.
CELEBRITIES
uticaphoenix.net

Mariah Carey Talks Maintaining Christmas Spirit, McDonald’s Partnership And Her

Mariah Carey is celebrating yet another Christmas at the top and adding a few more holiday notches to her Santa belt. This year, among major accolades for her mega holiday song and starring in a second Apple TV+ special, the undisputed Queen of Christmas has partnered with McDonald’s to launch The Mariah Menu on Dec. 13.
MUSIC
NME

Mariah Carey says she reached out to Britney Spears: “I wanted her to know, ‘You’re not alone'”

Mariah Carey has revealed she once reached out to Britney Spears to offer her support, saying that the latter was subjected to “horrific” treatment from the press. Carey spoke to NME for this week’s Big Read cover interview, in which she discussed the lasting impact of her festive classic ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’, the upcoming screen adaption of her 2020 memoir The Meaning Of Mariah Carey and more.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Christmas song royalties: How much do Wham!, Mariah Carey and The Pogues earn every year?

Every year we hear the same Christmas songs again and again and again, the playlist seldom changing.While the supermarkets might stick rigidly to Slade and Wizzard, and the high street coffee shops prefer the gingerbread-and-eggnog stylings of Michael Buble, Norah Jones or the Rat Pack, variation is minimal and certain tracks just will not go away.You might wonder how much cash the writers of the more ubiquitous seasonal standards squirrel away every year and whether it’s really possible to live on the royalties.In Nick Hornby’s novel About a Boy (1998), Will Freeman does precisely that, living an agreeably idle...
MUSIC
rollingout.com

Mariah Carey inspires young people and their holiday dreams

Mariah Carey is back on her annual Christmas run, but this year it’s coming with gifts and food. Carey and McDonald’s are partnering to give away free food every day from Dec. 14 through Christmas Day. The fast-food giant’s “Mariah Menu,” offers treats such as Big Macs, cheeseburgers, apple pies, and more with a $1 purchase.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

19 Ways to Deck the Halls With a Black Christmas Tree This Year

There's a good chance that you feel like a black Christmas tree does not scream festive fun, but this trendy decor piece can be just as merry as your traditional pine tree. Black Christmas trees have been rising in popularity for the past few years now, and we don't see them going anywhere anytime soon. If you think, though, that this Christmas tree demands a dark and gloomy decor palette, think again. People everywhere have taken their black Christmas trees and decorated them with a modern and festive flair.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy