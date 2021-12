CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with a pair of carjackings on Thursday in Avondale. Police said the boy carjacked a 23-year-old man Thursday in the 2900 block of North Troy Street, and then moments later carjacked a 44-year-old woman about a block away in the 3200 block of West George Street. He was arrested a short time later. The boy has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking, and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. His name has not been released due to his age. Court information was not immediately available.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO